Public diplomacy  and  language proficiency

"Developing public and educational diplomacy in today's world is not possible without mastery of language. Language learning plays a crucial role in public and educational diplomacy.

In fact, learning foreign languages not only enables individuals to connect with other cultures and societies but also serves as an undeniable and powerful conduit for public diplomacy and the development of international relations. We view language as more than just a communication tool; in this equation, language can act as a 'narrator.' On one hand, learning foreign languages allows diplomats and cultural representatives to directly engage with people from other countries. This direct interaction can foster mutual understanding and reduce misunderstandings."

Language education is not limited to diplomats and cultural attachés. Today, we can firmly state that everyone needs to be equipped with language skills for optimal and effective communication and direct narration. Language is a window into a society’s culture. Through language learning, individuals can become familiar with a country’s literature, art, music, and other cultural aspects. This familiarity can strengthen cultural ties and enhance cultural exchanges. Research has shown that learning foreign languages can improve cognitive skills such as memory, focus, and problem-solving."

Another advantage of language learning is the increase in job opportunities. In today’s world, proficiency in foreign languages can open up more career prospects in fields such as international trade, tourism, and translation. Learning various languages enables students and learners to participate in international exchange programs and benefit from educational opportunities abroad. Therefore, the role of language in forming stable communication networks between governments and countries is undeniable and essential."

By Dr. Mahdi Zolfaghari, the CEO of Iran Language Institute