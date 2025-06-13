Pezeshkian to Putin: Israeli attacks will receive appropriate response

TEHRAN - In a telephone conversation on Friday evening, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed recent Israeli attacks, with both leaders condemning the actions as clear violations of international law.

President Pezeshkian stressed that the Zionist regime’s aggressions constitute a blatant breach of international norms and would “certainly receive an appropriate response.” He reiterated Iran’s long-standing position that it does not seek nuclear weapons and remains open to providing assurances to relevant international authorities.

President Putin expressed his condolences over the deaths of Iranian civilians, nuclear scientists, and military officials, and conveyed his solidarity with the Iranian government and people. He condemned the attacks as a violation of international law and revealed that Moscow has relayed its concerns to Israeli officials. Putin also said Russia is ready to mediate efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

Pezeshkian, in turn, thanked Putin for his condolences and noted that the Zionist regime has been pursuing regional destabilization since the start of his administration, referencing the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh—an official guest of Iran—as part of this strategy.

Both sides underscored the importance of upholding international norms and preventing further escalation in the region.