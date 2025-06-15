ECO condemns Israel’s aggression against Iran

TEHRAN- The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) condemned the Zionist regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran in a statement, calling it a clear violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The following is the text of the statement.

The ECO Secretariat is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence and the threat to peace resulting from the aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ECO Secretariat strongly condemns this action, which is a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a key member and host of the ECO Secretariat, and a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

It also expresses its deepest condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the loss of life and damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the recent military attacks.

The ECO Secretariat emphasizes that attacks on civilian targets, including transport and energy infrastructure, undermine peace in the region and pose serious risks to global stability.

MA