TEHRAN — In a decisive act of self-defense permitted under international law, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) unleashed its ninth wave of ballistic missile strikes against the Israeli regime late Sunday.

The operation targeted strategic sites in Haifa, the Negev desert, and Kiryat Gat, inflicting significant damage on military and economic infrastructure. Initial reports indicate around 30 missiles were fired, with some sources suggesting the number reached 50. Multiple direct impacts were confirmed, igniting massive fires and causing partial power outages across Haifa.

This ninth phase of Operation True Promise 3 extends the efforts that began after Israel's unprovoked intrusion into Iranian sovereign territory in the early hours of Friday. At dawn, the regime executed a sweeping assault targeting critical sites—including nuclear facilities, residential neighborhoods, and vital civilian infrastructure.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the regime's aggression has so far killed 224 civilians and injured over 1200 others. The majority of the victims are women and children.

True Promise 3's initial phases destroyed intelligence headquarters in Tel Aviv and key military bases in response to Israeli assassinations of Iranian officials. Sunday night's strikes mark the third successful Iranian attack on Haifa within 72 hours, a city housing Israel’s critical oil refineries, chemical storage facilities, and a major naval base. The Negev desert—repeatedly targeted by Iran—hosts the Dimona nuclear complex and covert missile deployment sites, while Kiryat Gat serves as a semiconductor manufacturing hub vital to Israel’s military technology sector.

Social media footage showed infernos engulfing areas in Haifa, with emergency services struggling to contain blazes at fuel depots. Despite the regime's military censorship, eyewitness accounts confirmed seven buildings demolished and widespread electricity disruptions. Preliminary reports also indicated at least 15 settlers injured, two critically.

Tehran emphasizes these strikes fall under Article 51 of the UN Charter, guaranteeing nations the right to self-defense against armed attacks. "The scope of operations will intensify until the Zionist regime’s crimes cease," the IRGC stated earlier. Sunday’s barrage aligned with this pledge, systematically degrading sites tied to Israel’s war machine.