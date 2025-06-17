Washington assessments show no active Iranian weapons program, CNN reports

TEHRAN - A recent CNN report has revealed that U.S. intelligence agencies do not support Israel’s claims that Iran is racing toward the development of nuclear weapons—claims that were cited by Israeli officials as justification for recent military attacks against Iranian targets.

According to four sources familiar with the classified assessments, American intelligence agencies believe Iran is not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon, and that even if Tehran made such a decision, it would be as much as three years away from being able to produce and deliver a functional nuclear warhead.

The report directly contradicts remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed last week that Israel possessed “clear intelligence” indicating Iran was secretly attempting to weaponize uranium.

CNN noted that while the U.S. and Israel closely share intelligence, officials on both sides have long acknowledged that their interpretations often diverge, particularly on Iran’s nuclear intentions.

In congressional testimony delivered in March, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reaffirmed Washington’s long-standing position: “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon, and the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has not authorized any such program since he suspended it in 2003.”

The sharp contrast between Israeli rhetoric and U.S. intelligence findings has raised questions over the credibility of Israel’s claims, especially in light of its ongoing military escalation that has mostly targeted civilians across Iran. The growing divergence also underscores broader international skepticism toward Tel Aviv’s narrative surrounding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.