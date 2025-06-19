Ex-FM Zarif calls for dismissing IAEA’s Grossi

TEHRAN – Former Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif has called for dismissing Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for his irresponsible and fallacious reports on Iran.

Five days after Israeli military strikes targeted Iranian territory, which Tel Aviv claimed were aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Grossi reiterated in an interview with CNN that the agency has found no evidence of an organized Iranian effort to build nuclear weapons.

“There is certainly no indication that Iran is on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon,” Grossi said. “It’s not a matter of tomorrow, but it might not be a matter of years either. Still, this remains speculation, and I emphasize—we simply don’t know.”

Consequently, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei, in a Thursday post on X, said that Grossi has betrayed the non-proliferation regime and made the agency a partner to the unjust war of aggression against Iran.

Quoting his statement “DG @rafaelmgrossi:“We did not have any evidence of a systematic effort [by Iran] to move into a nuclear weapon,” the official saidthis is too late, Mr. Grossi: you obscured this truth in your absolutely biased report that was used by E3/U.S. to draft a resolution with baseless allegation of ‘non-compliance’; the same resolution was then utilized, as a final pretext, by a genocidal warmongering regime to wage a war of aggression on Iran and to launch an unlawful attack on our peaceful nuclear facilities.”

“Do you know how many innocent Iranians have been killed or maimed as a result of this criminal war? Is it how an international civil servant tested for assigning the UN leadership?

Misleading narratives have dire consequences, Mr. Grossi, and demand accountability.

You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You’ve made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression; You turned IAEA into a tool of convenience for non-NPT members to deprive NPT members of their basic right under Article 4. Any clear conscience?!”

Following his comment, Zarif wrote in his tweet “Indeed Grossi’s irresponsible and fallacious IAEA report has caused irreparable damage to the Agency. He must be held accountable for his complicity in the death of innocents in Iran by Israel aggression using his report as a pretext,” ending the request with #Fire_Grossi.



MT/MG

