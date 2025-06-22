Urban development minister orders expediting reconstruction of damaged residential units

TEHRAN- Iran’s transport and urban development minister ordered expediting the reconstruction of the residential units damaged in the current war.

While visiting residential units damaged by the Zionist regime's aggression in Tehran, Farzaneh Sadegh announced efforts to expedite the operation of reconstructing these units, saying: "We will support the reconstruction of these units quickly."

According to a report by the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development on Sunday, the minister visited areas damaged in the Israeli war in the capital, including the residential homes of the country's nuclear scientists destroyed in the Zionist regime's attacks.

During this visit, in order to implement the president's order on the necessity of reconstructing the damaged areas, facilitation for assessing the extent of the damage and facilitation in the reconstruction of these units were discussed.

The minister also referred to the start of recording damage to buildings damaged in the war, on Saturday, and announced the government's maximum support for the reconstruction and renovation of residential houses.

Sadegh said: “In coordination with the Governor-General of Tehran and the Disaster Management Headquarters, our colleagues at the Construction Engineering Organization and the Housing Foundation have begun field visits to identify and record the extent of damage to damaged buildings.”

She said: "The government will provide maximum support in the renovation and reconstruction of residential homes."

The minister stated: “There is no need for people to come in person and we have no restrictions on sending field teams.”

“We will soon have a special executive order for compensation for damages”, the official added.

Further in her remarks, the transport minister mentioned the issue of purchasing tickets and said: “We advise people to buy tickets from the official websites of transportation companies and not from unofficial websites.”

She said: "In the first hours of the Zionist regime's brutal attack on the country, we formed a crisis management headquarters and measures were taken in the field of transportation by increasing the road and rail fleet, especially for the transport of essential goods."

Expressing her gratitude for the patience and support of the people, she emphasized: "With the increase in the number of trains and the capacity of the bus fleet, there is no need for people to worry."

"We have increased the capacity of the road fleet to popular destinations such as Khuzestan, Bandar Abbas, and Mashhad", Sadegh added.

MA