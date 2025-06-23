 Cinemas, theater halls resume activities

TEHRAN – A week after all theatrical performances and movie screenings were suspended in the country due to the Zionist regime’s aggression toward Iran, all the cinemas and theater hall resumed their activities on Sunday, June 22.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced on Saturday the reopening of the cinema and theater halls, Mehr reported.

Given the present circumstances, where the majority of Iranians across the country are under stress for witnessing Israel’s war on Iran, resumption of screenings and performances, especially comedy films and plays, can help return the spirit of cheerfulness to the society.

Last Friday, June 13, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked act of military aggression against the sovereign territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, martyring revered commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and prominent nuclear scientists, alongside civilians.

Since then, the strikes have continued, targeting civilian nuclear facilities and residential areas, violating all international norms and threatening to ignite regional conflagration.

Responding to the Israel’s aggression, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched Operation True Promise III and has since unleashed coordinated missile and drone strikes deep inside occupied territories, targeting military and intelligence command centers.

On screen in cinemas now, there are five comedies including “Saddam” directed by Pedram Puramiri, “House of Ghosts” by Kiarash Asadizadeh, “Dinosaur” by Masoud Atyabi, “Hello Haj Agha” by Hossein Tabrizi, and “Molotov Cocktail” by Hossein Dumari.

“Saddam” tells the story of a man who is asked to play the role of Saddam Hussein because of his resemblance to the former Iraqi dictator.

Reza Attaran, Parinaz Izadyar, Kazem Banitamim, Abbas Jamshidifar, and Azadeh Samadi are in the cast among others.

“House of Ghosts” is about an old and mysterious house where unexpected events happen. The story takes place in the 1950s, when a rich family, residing in the house, starts visiting relatives after a few years. The arrival of each guest reveals a strange secret of the house that affects everyone’s life.

The cast includes Pejman Jamshidi, Nazanin Bayati, Setareh Pesyani, Reza Kianian, Soroush Sehhat, Nader Fallah, Kazem Sayyahi, and Alireza Ostadi among others.

In “Dinosaur,” an addict named Reza Dinosaur needs to get an abstinence certificate to avoid being fired from his workplace. He tries various methods to get the traces of drugs from his body.

Pejman Jamshidi, Amir Jafari, Yousef Teymuri, Soha Niasti, Negar Foruzandeh, Reza Naji, Hamed Vakili, and Sousan Parvar play in the film.

“Hello Haj Agha” deals with a young talabeh, a seminary student, named Ata who gets involved in the wedding ceremony of one of his friends in Tehran.

Mohammadreza Sharifinia, Pouria Pursorkh, Sousan Parvar, Arjang Amirfazli, and Leila Otadi are in the cast among others.

Taking place in the 1970s, “Molotov Cocktail” tells the story of a young man who has just gained fame by sings in restaurants when the Shah leaves Iran and his business is endangered.

The cast include Amin Hayai, Ahmad Mehranfar, Pejman Jamshidi, Setareh Pesyani, Yekta Nasser, Alireza Ostadi, Siavash Cheraghipur, and Kamand Amirsoleimani among others.

SS/SAB