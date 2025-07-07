From Pamplona to Palestine: San Fermín launch honors Gaza

Spain’s most internationally renowned celebration, the San Fermín festival, began on Sunday with an unprecedented show of solidarity with Palestine.

According to the Palestine Chronicle, as tens of thousands of revelers filled the streets of Pamplona, the traditional chupinazo rocket was launched amid chants of “Long Live Free Palestine.”

According to Spanish media, this year’s opening ceremony was led by Dyna Kharrat, Lidón Soriano, and Eduardo Ibero of Yala Nafarroa, a platform uniting 225 collectives and over 1,700 people from across Navarre.

Chosen by popular vote, the platform was given the honor of lighting the rocket in recognition of its work “against genocide and occupation and for a free Palestine.”

As is tradition, the launchers first proclaimed, “Pamplonesas, pamploneses, ¡Viva San Fermín! Iruindarrak, Gora San Fermín!” before turning to the crowd and calling out in Spanish and English: “Free Palestine, long live free Palestine!”



The square erupted in cheers, with thousands echoing the chant as red handkerchiefs fluttered in the wind.