Homes Destroyed, Hearts Grieving: Laleh Hotel residents recall that fateful night

TEHRAN- Once safe havens for their residents, homes were reduced to rubble by missiles during the 12-day aggression of the Zionist regime. Alongside the bitter memories of that night and its lasting physical and psychological toll, survivors now describe these ruins as “mirrors of despair.”

The Zionist regime’s assault on Iranian soil did not end in 12 days; the repercussions of this war will weigh heavily on this land for many years to come. From grief to debris, survivors of missile strikes who lost their homes now spend nights in a Tehran hotel — hopeful dreams dashed, mourning the loss of loved ones, homeless and displaced.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, government spokesperson, reported that 3,500 residential units were damaged during the conflict. Damage ranged from minor broken windows to buildings requiring complete demolition. Of the affected units, 350 are located in Tehran. In coordination with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Laleh Hotel in Tehran and other designated accommodations across the provinces have been provided for the displaced.

We spoke with several Tehran residents whose homes were damaged or completely destroyed during the 12-day war and who now reside at Laleh Hotel.

Missile Strike at 3:22 AM Hits the Professors’ Building

Mr. Alikhan, a resident of Saadatabad district 2 living in one of the units of the Professors’ Complex, recounted to IRNA: “At 3:22 AM on Friday, June 13, we were asleep when a powerful explosion shook the building. Debris was falling, and I woke up confused, not knowing what had happened. After a few seconds, I realized that the home of Dr. Tehranchi, president of Azad University who lived on the sixth floor, had been hit by a missile or bomb. I never expected such an attack, especially since Iran was negotiating with the United States at the time.”

“We lived on the second floor. There was heavy debris falling from above, and I wasn’t sure how bad the damage was or how much time we had to evacuate. It took one to two minutes to get downstairs.”

He continued: “Smoke and screams filled the building. After helping my wife evacuate, I went back inside to help other family members and neighbors. Thankfully, my parents were unharmed.”

Alikhan added: “The building has four floors with four units each, totaling 16 apartments. Aside from potential damage to the structure, all units suffered severe damage. Utilities were cut off, and all residents were evacuated as the building is unsafe to live in and may be demolished during debris removal.”

He lamented the loss of many residents — professors, engineers, and university academics — in the attack. “I condemn war and believe all issues should be resolved through dialogue.”

Household Belongings Submerged for 24 Hours

When asked about any assistance for repairs or financial aid for rent, Alikhan said: “I’ve only heard about such measures on TV, but no one has contacted us directly. Only those reachable were accommodated in the hotel.”

He added: “Firefighters extinguished the fire with water because the building was metal-framed; otherwise, the entire structure would have collapsed. Our belongings were underwater for 24 hours. We need immediate arrangements to recover what remains intact.”

“My wife wakes up at 3 or 4 a.m. terrified by the slightest noise and needs psychiatric treatment. I have managed to cope, but it’s much harder for others with less resilience.”

Civilian Casualties in the Professors’ Building

Alikhan’s wife shared: “The residents were honorable, upright people focused on family and education. We are heartbroken over the loss of so many loved ones. Mr. Rasouli, a resident on the third floor, lost his daughter, son-in-law, and two-month-old grandson — the youngest victim in this tragedy. It deeply affected us.”

She added: “Many children burned or were buried under rubble. One 12-year-old girl was thrown from a window. Some lost their entire families, like a two-year-old girl who just started speaking and lost her father. Her mother said, ‘My daughter keeps saying, “Daddy isn’t here.”’ This is unbearable pain. I also sustained an eye injury from the explosion and required lengthy treatment. We still cannot believe this happened. We have no home, no place to live.”

Reliving the Pain with Each Visit to the Ruins

Regarding hotel services, she said: “The hotel staff are good, and we have no complaints. But we cannot move what belongings remain. Psychologically, we’re so shattered that we can’t even change clothes or think straight. Every day we visit the house, and each time, those painful scenes replay in our minds.”

Five Shrapnel Wounds to Three Family Members

Sara, whose home in Tehranpars was also targeted, recounted: “My husband was waiting in his car in front of our home around 3 p.m. After locking the door and stepping outside with my mother-in-law, we heard the missile strike. Glass and debris rained down, and we ran toward the street, calling for my husband.”

Her voice choked with emotion, she continued: “The area was chaotic, and we couldn’t find him. Later, I saw him approaching with a bleeding hand. At the time of the strike, he was about four kilometers away in his car and was hit by a shrapnel.”

She added: “He was searching among the bodies for his father — a heartbreaking scene. We didn’t know he had been taken to the hospital by ambulance. The blast left one shrapnel in my mother-in-law’s forehead and three in my father-in-law’s body — one near the heart, two in his limbs. Doctors removed the one near his heart, but the others remain.”

Sara said: “Across from our house, there are six five-story buildings that sustained such severe damage they likely need to be demolished and rebuilt.”

A Life of Four Decades Lost in Seconds

Farzaneh Sadeghi, another victim, said: “About three hours before the attack, I had visited my mother’s house after some errands. We later found out our building was struck by a missile. The next day, when we went back, we saw the devastating damage. A life we had built over more than 40 years was destroyed in seconds. Double-glazed windows and walls were torn apart; cabinets and doors broken; everything shattered and covered in glass and debris.”

She added: “I worked for 30 years in education and am now retired but still teach. After the incident, I was so upset I couldn’t answer calls from friends or colleagues for days. Then I forced myself to cope. Now I fight hard not to cry.”

Displaced Residents to Stay in Hotel Until Further Arrangements

Mohammad Ghanbari, manager of Laleh Hotel, noted that over 300 war-affected citizens have been housed there. “They can stay at the hotel until financial support for deposits or alternative housing is arranged.”

(Source: IRNA)