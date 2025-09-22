Over 150 lawyers, refugee NGOs in UK report being ‘pressured into silence’ by far-right protesters

More than 150 lawyers, human rights, refugee and environmental organizations have said they are being “pressured into silence” after some received rape and death threats from far-right and anti-migrant protesters, The Guardian reported.

At least two refugee NGOs that have been supporting asylum seekers who have received notices from the Home Office that they will be forcibly removed to France under Labour’s controversial “one in, one out” scheme have closed their offices after credible threats to their safety.

Organizations including Liberty, Greenpeace, Care4Calais, Bail for Immigration Detainees, Choose Love, the Runnymede Trust and Freedom from Torture, along with many lawyers, including KCs, have signed the statement in what they say is an act of solidarity in the face of mounting threats.

They are particularly concerned about how media and social media is fanning the flames when referencing migrants.

The statement said: “In the last few days, we have seen increased media reporting and social media attacks targeting organizations supporting migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in our community. As leaders and organizations in the migration, human rights and legal sector, we are coming together to voice our deep concern about the rise of hostility towards our organizations and the people we work with.

“We urgently call for an end to the media narrative that is stoking the flames of division. Journalists and media outlets have a duty to act responsibly and with integrity, especially when it comes to their reporting, headlines and social media output.”