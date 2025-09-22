Shiraz Chamber sees new opportunities for Iran-South Korea trade in medical, pharmaceutical sectors

TEHRAN – The head of Shiraz Chamber of Commerce said Iran and South Korea have new opportunities to expand trade in medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and related raw materials, while stressing that Iranian businesses are keen to raise trade levels with Seoul in line with international regulations.

Mohammad Sadegh Hamidian told Yoon Kyung Park, consul-general of the South Korean Embassy in Tehran on September 8, that Iran has a long history of exporting medicinal herbs, minerals and petrochemical products to South Korea.

He noted there is strong potential for cooperation in medical devices, dental equipment, pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals, much of which could be conducted outside the scope of sanctions.

Hamidian added that “in every Iranian household there is a Korean-made product,” calling on Seoul to boost economic ties with Tehran.

He said the chamber is ready to pave the way for humanitarian goods trade, facilitate reciprocal business delegations, and strengthen private-sector links between the two countries, particularly in the medical field.

The South Korean consul general acknowledged the difficulties of past years in bilateral relations but voiced hope that ties between Tehran and Seoul will improve.

She highlighted the cultural appeal of Iran among South Koreans, noting that Korean culture has also been warmly received in Iran.

Park said trade between the two countries had declined over the past decade but that South Korea’s private sector still regards Iran as a promising and attractive market.

She emphasized that Korean companies can engage in humanitarian-related activities in Iran and expressed optimism that trade could even surpass past levels. She added that measures were being considered to resolve financial obstacles.

