‘Strategic surprises’ awaits hostile threats, Iran’s top military commanders confirm

TEHRAN – Iran’s top military commanders have warned that the country’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to deliver “strategic surprises” and crushing responses to any threat posed by hostile powers, vowing that recent acts of aggression by Israel and the United States will not go unanswered.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, issued the warning in a message marking Sacred Defense Week, which commemorates the eight-year war imposed on Iran by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the 1980s.

“We assure the noble and heroic Iranian nation that the Armed Forces are prepared to give a timely, decisive, regret-inducing, and unfathomable response to any threats by global bullies and oppressors through relying on our strategic surprises,” Mousavi said.

He stressed that Iran will not remain passive in the face of aggression but will instead turn every threat into an opportunity to demonstrate its power on both the regional and international stage.

Mousavi also referred to Israel’s surprise assault on Iran in June, which quickly escalated into a 12-day war. He said the enemy failed to achieve its objectives thanks to the Islamic Republic’s military capabilities, defensive power, and regional alliances, as well as the “strong and proportional” response of Iran’s Armed Forces.

The general emphasized the importance of advancing modern defense technologies and strengthening deterrence, particularly in confronting hybrid and cognitive warfare waged by adversaries.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked war on Iran, assassinating high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. In response, Iran carried out waves of missile strikes—including ballistic and hypersonic weapons—on sensitive Israeli targets in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other occupied cities.

The United States later joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting Iran to retaliate against the Al Udeid air base in Qatar. Following these exchanges, the White House proposed a ceasefire, which Israel ultimately accepted.

The escalation occurred while Iran and the United States were engaged in indirect negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The sixth round of talks was suspended after the outbreak of hostilities.

Unified command between Army and IRGC

On the same occasion, Major General Amir Hatami, Chief of the Army, and Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), reiterated that any act of aggression will be met with “a unified, swift, intelligent, and powerful response” from the combined forces of the Army and IRGC.

Hatami noted that since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, enemies have consistently pressured Iran to abandon its rights, but the nation has resisted through sacrifice and perseverance. “The enemies must change their view of the great people of Iran, the sacred system of the Islamic Republic, and the leadership of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

He described the alliance between the Army and IRGC as “the solid pillar of national security” and “an iron shield” against foreign conspiracies. Citing both the eight-year Iraq-imposed war and the recent 12-day conflict, Hatami said Iran had “thwarted the great conspiracy of the East and the West” through public support and determination.

General Pakpour highlighted the role of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, whose guidance during the June war ensured continuity of command after the martyrdom of senior officers. He said the Leader’s strategic direction forced Israel and the United States to retreat and agree to a ceasefire.

Both wars shared the same goal: IRGC Spokesman

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini, spokesman for the IRGC, drew parallels between the eight-year Iraq war and the recent 12-day conflict, describing both as proxy wars aimed at breaking up Iran and overthrowing the Islamic Republic.

“In the eight-year war, the enemy sought to separate Khuzestan and ultimately topple the system. In the recent 12-day war, they tried to strike at the core components of Iran’s power,” he said.

He explained that the enemy expected mass unrest inside Iran after its initial airstrikes against commanders, nuclear scientists, and strategic sites. This unrest, he added, was supposed to coincide with the infiltration of armed groups across the borders to pave the way for partition and regime change.

“The two wars had the same objectives, but their nature was different,” Naini said. “The eight-year war was land- and manpower-based, with the aim of occupying territory. The recent conflict, however, was a high-tech hybrid war centered on missiles and air power.”

He underscored the Armed Forces’ preparedness during the June war, noting that within an hour of the first strikes, Iranian drones were already in operation. “We could have launched missile operations immediately, but due to certain considerations, we delayed by a few hours. Our readiness was extraordinary,” he said.