Iran should join Saudi-Pakistan defense pact, Leader's adviser says as Israeli threats intensify

TEHRAN – A top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has welcomed the newly signed defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, describing it as a positive step for regional security while underlining Iran’s own military readiness and commitment to deterrence.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said in a televised interview on Saturday that the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” signed in Riyadh between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be regarded as constructive.

“We assess this treaty as positive. Pakistan has announced that other countries can join, and I recommend that Iran also participate,” Safavi said. “Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iraq could move toward a collective pact. Even though Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would not finalize such an agreement without U.S. approval, we should declare readiness as a regional power. This falls under our military diplomacy and foreign policy to take an active role in regional defense-security treaties.”

The Saudi-Pakistani deal, signed on Saturday, September 17, pledges that any act of aggression against either country will be considered an attack on both, requiring a joint response. The agreement, which the two sides described as “landmark,” aims to enhance mutual deterrence.

The signing came one day before an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Sunday, convened after deadly Israeli airstrikes on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital. The strikes occurred amid ongoing Qatari mediation efforts to halt Israel’s war on Gaza.

Since the attacks, several countries, including Iran and Pakistan, have called for the creation of a regional coalition to defend Muslim nations against foreign-backed aggression. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also said that the assault on Qatar could not have happened without U.S. consent, urging Muslim countries to establish a NATO-style Islamic military alliance.

The strikes occurred despite the presence of a major American military base in Qatar, underscoring regional accusations that Washington allowed the assault to proceed.

Alongside support for regional cooperation, Iranian commanders reiterated their forces’ full preparedness to defend the country against any threat.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, praised the achievements of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly its Aerospace Force, during Iran’s recent 12-day defensive campaign against U.S. and Israeli aggression.

“These victories reflect the faith, innovation, and resilience of our commanders and fighters. They demonstrate that the strategy of active deterrence and decisive, crushing response is effective and instructive,” Mousavi said during a Sunday meeting with Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour. He added that Iran is continuing to modernize its defense systems and that coordination between the Army and IRGC ensures both deterrence and the safeguarding of national independence.

Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, echoed the message, stressing that Iran constantly monitors adversary activities and will respond firmly to any miscalculation. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Army’s 23rd joint cadet training program during Sacred Defense Week, Hatami reminded young officers of the Army’s mission to safeguard independence, territorial integrity, and the Islamic Republic.

“The enemy must know that, with the capacities, capabilities, and lofty ideals of the Iranian nation, we will inevitably emerge victorious. Our armed forces, supported by the people and guided by the wise leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, have always defeated aggression and will continue to do so,” Hatami said.

He also pointed to the decisive role of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei during the recent 12-day conflict, saying his strategic guidance ensured unity and success against the combined efforts of the United States and Israel.

Iran’s military leaders stress that the country remains open to collective security frameworks while relying on its own deterrent capabilities. As Safavi underlined, the prospect of Iran joining a Saudi-Pakistan-led defense arrangement could strengthen regional security against foreign interference.