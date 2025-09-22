Pezeshkian receives Leader’s guidance ahead of crucial UN address

TEHRAN – In a meeting that took place on Monday, President Masoud Pezeshkian met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to coordinate Iran’s stance ahead of the president’s upcoming visit to New York to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Unofficial reports state that Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of the trip and underscored the need for the Iranian delegation to vigorously present the nation’s positions on the international stage. President Pezeshkian is expected to deliver a major speech outlining the Islamic Republic’s views on regional and global issues, with the ongoing genocide in Gaza positioned as a central theme of his address.

This year’s UNGA convenes under the symbolic banner of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the UN. However, rather than a celebration, the session is widely seen as an unsettling indictment of the international body’s failure to fulfill its founding mission. The organization is facing what many observers describe as its lowest point in credibility, having proven utterly incapable of halting the Israeli regime’s U.S.-backed campaign of mass murder in Gaza

Despite overwhelming international condemnation and a series of resolutions passed by the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate ceasefire, the UN Security Council has been systematically paralyzed by the United States. Washington has repeatedly used its veto power to shield its ally, Israel, from any meaningful consequences, effectively giving a green light for the continued slaughter of Palestinians.

Since the Israeli regime launched its brutal offensive in October 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation, the United States has not only provided diplomatic cover but has also funneled billions of dollars in emergency military aid to Tel Aviv. Furthermore, the U.S. has consistently blocked all efforts to hold the Israeli regime accountable at international forums, including the UN Security Council, where it has single-handedly vetoed multiple ceasefire resolutions.

Israel has killed somewhere between 66,000 to 680,000 Palestinians in the last two years, and bombed any civilian structure in Gaza in an attempt to make it uninhabitable.

This unwavering support has enabled Israel to expand its violence across West Asia with impunity, including aggressive attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, bringing the entire region to the brink of a wider conflict multiple times in the past months. The upcoming General Assembly is thus set against a backdrop of a crippled multilateral system, where the principles of the UN Charter are being trampled by the very powers that claim to uphold them.

President Pezeshkian’s address is anticipated to deliver a sharp critique of this hypocrisy, holding the United States and its client regime directly responsible for the collapse of international law and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. A number of other countries are also expected to address the need for fundamental reform and an end to American hegemony over international institutions.