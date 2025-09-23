Iran FM urges return of looted cultural heritage at New York forum

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday called for the return of cultural artifacts taken during colonialism, war and illegal excavations, urging stronger international cooperation to protect ancient heritage.

Speaking at the Ancient Civilizations Forum, held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Araghchi said repatriating cultural property was vital to correcting historical injustices.

The global movement for the return of cultural assets has gained momentum, Araghchi told the gathering, noting recent repatriations to Egypt, Greece, Iran, Iraq, and Nigeria. “We must strengthen international legal frameworks to ensure that all looted cultural properties are returned to their rightful owners.”

He said ancient civilizations were not only a reflection of the past but also a guide for the future, and warned that threats to cultural sites in West Asia and other regions remained persistent.

Araghchi urged countries to expand cooperation, share resources and use technological innovations, such as satellite imaging, artificial intelligence and digital archiving, to help safeguard heritage sites and uncover lost chapters of history.

He proposed that the forum spearhead joint scientific missions and establish a digital consortium to map and protect shared cultural heritage for future generations.

Araghchi also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, calling it “a cultural genocide and a direct assault on historical identity.” He demanded an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and an end to occupation, saying the preservation of culture and human life were inseparable.

The forum, hosted by Greece, brought together representatives of several countries with rich ancient cultural legacies.

