Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran-US conflict a deep-seated clash of interests

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the prospect of Iran-US normalization on Monday, saying the two countries represent two different currents, and that Washington must take several necessary steps before it can establish ties with Iran.

The Leader’s remarks came during a meeting with Iranian students, commemorating November 4th, the day Iranian students took over the U.S. embassy in Tehran over four-and-a-half decades ago. The embassy had been used to orchestrate the 1953 coup against the democratically-elected government of Mosaddegh, and was also the site where U.S. officials were plotting against the newly-victorious Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Referring to some statements by the U.S. expressing willingness to cooperate with Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Cooperation with Iran is not compatible with the US’s cooperation and support for the accursed Zionist regime.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described Washington’s continued assistance and support for the Zionist regime, despite this regime being publicly exposed and condemned worldwide, as meaningless and unacceptable when requesting cooperation from Iran.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further emphasized, “The U.S. sometimes says it’s willing to cooperate with Iran. If they stop supporting Zionist regime, remove military bases from the area and stop interfering in the region, these matters could potentially be reviewed. This isn't something foreseeable for now, nor for the near future."

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei elaborated on the historical enmity of the U.S. with the Iranian nation and the dimensions of the US Embassy seizure on November 4, 1979. He stated, “The seizure of the American embassy by the youth can be examined from two perspectives: historical and identity-based.”

From a historical perspective, Ayatollah Khamenei described November 4, 1979, and the courageous action of the students in seizing the U.S. embassy, as a day of honor and victory for the Iranian nation. He emphasized, “In the history of Iran, there have been both days of victory and days of weakness and decline, both of which must be preserved in the national memory.”

Discussing the identity dimension of this significant event, the Leader stated, “The embassy seizure clarified the true identity of the U.S. government as well as the real essence and nature of the Islamic Revolution.”

Referring to the Quranic root of the word arrogance (istakbar), he explained that it signifies self-superiority. He stated, “At times, a state such as Britain in a certain era, or today the U.S., grants itself the right to interfere in the vital interests of nations, dictate terms to them, establish military bases in countries with weak governments or unaware populations, or plunder the oil and resources of nations. This is the very arrogance we oppose and protest against.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also referred to the conspiracies of Britain and its allies to disable Mossadegh’s government, recalling Mossadegh’s naive approach and reliance on the US to save Iran from Britain. He added, “The U.S. smiled at Mossadegh, but behind the scenes, in collusion with the British, they orchestrated a coup, overthrowing the national government and returning the fleeing Shah to Iran.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the first encounter of the U.S. with the Islamic Revolution as the hostile resolution passed by the U.S. Senate. He highlighted the public anger that arose after allowing Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to enter the U.S., stating, “The Iranian nation felt that by hosting the Shah there, the US was attempting to repeat the coup of August 19, 1953, and prepare for his return to Iran. Consequently, the people took to the streets, and part of these demonstrations and popular movements, with student participation, led to the seizure of the U.S. embassy.”

The Leader noted that the students initially intended only a brief occupation of the embassy for two to three days, to reflect the Iranian people’s anger to the world. However, “the students discovered documents in the embassy that revealed the depth of the matter exceeded expectations, and that the US embassy was the center of conspiracies and plotting to destroy the Islamic Revolution.”

Referring to the standard functions of embassies globally, he explained, “The issue was not information-gathering. Rather, by establishing a ‘conspiracy room,’ the embassy sought to organize remnants of the Shah’s regime, certain military personnel, and others for actions against the Revolution. Upon understanding this, the students maintained control over the embassy.”

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that interpreting the embassy seizure as the origin of US-Iran problems is inaccurate. He stated, “Our problem with the U.S. began on August 19, 1953, not November 4, 1979. Moreover, the embassy seizure uncovered a major conspiracy and threat against the Revolution. By taking this important action and compiling the documents, the students exposed the nature of that plot.”

The Leader explained that the main reason for the diverse enmities and conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution was the removal of a sweet prey from the U.S.’s grasp and the termination of US control over Iran’s resources. He said, “They were not willing to easily relinquish Iran, and from the beginning, they initiated provocations not only against the Islamic Republic but against the Iranian nation as a whole.”

He further described the U.S.’s ongoing hostility toward the Iranian nation after the Islamic Revolution as proof of the truthfulness of the statement of Imam Khomeini that whatever shout you have, direct it at the US. Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized, “The hostility of the U.S. was not merely verbal. They exerted all their capabilities — sanctions, conspiracies, assistance to the inherent enemies of the Islamic Republic, incitement and support for Saddam in the attack on Iran, shooting down an Iranian passenger plane with 300 aboard, propaganda war, and even direct military attacks — because the inherently arrogant nature of the US is incompatible with the independence-seeking nature of the Islamic Revolution. The difference between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic is not tactical or circumstantial; it is intrinsic.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution criticized those who claim that the slogan “Death to America” is the reason for U.S. hostility toward Iran, calling it a misrepresentation. He clarified, “This slogan is not the reason the U.S. opposes our nation. The issue between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic is an inherent incompatibility and conflicting interests.”

Addressing questions regarding whether Iran would ever engage in relations with the U.S., he stated, “The inherently arrogant nature of the U.S. accepts nothing but submission. Every U.S. president desired this, though some did not state it openly; the current president has expressed it explicitly, revealing the U.S.’s true nature.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated that expecting the Iranian nation to submit, given its level of capabilities, wealth, intellectual and spiritual background, and its vigilant and motivated youth, is meaningless. He added," We cannot predict the distant future, but at present, all must know that the solution to many problems lies in becoming stronger."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also, on this occasion, in reference to Lady Fatimah (pbuh) and Lady Zaynab (pbuh), encouraged the youth to practically follow the examples of these shining figures, advising, “Encourage those around you to pay attention and learn from the conduct of these great personalities.”

