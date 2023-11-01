TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel will not be able to function without support from Washington.

He made the remarks during a meeting with thousands of pupils ahead of National Day of Students which is also called National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance.

Ayatollah Khamenei condemned the U.S. for its unequivocal support for Israel, saying without Washington’s military aid, the regime would not be able to go on for a long amount of time.

“Without America’s full-scale support, the Zionist regime would get paralyzed in a matter of only a few days. The Islamic world should also sever all economic ties with the Israeli regime and unite against this regime,” the Leader said, adding that Muslims should persist on bringing an end to Israeli crimes against Gaza.

“Were the French who fought against Nazi Germany during WWII terrorists? He slammed the massacre of Palestinians in the past three weeks as an “unprecedented crime” in the history of humankind that has shaken masses around the world. The Leader warned that arrogant powers in the world will not be able to reach their vicious goals with bombs and military pressure.

“We are deeply sad for the suffering of the people of Gaza and Palestine. But if we look deeper into the situation, we will understand that Palestinians have, in fact, emerged victorious in this battle, for they have been able to achieve great accomplishments.”

Ayatollah Khamenei explained that the great resistance of the people of Gaza has shattered the West’s patina of human rights and exposed them to the entire world. That’s why hundreds of people have been chanting slogans against the hypocritical rulers of the West in recent weeks.

The Leader pointed out Western propaganda which has been trying to portray recent protests in Western countries as Iran-sponsored. “The gatherings must be a result of the activities of Basij forces in London and Paris!” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei rebuked Western politicians for labeling Palestinian resistance forces as terrorists, noting that the groups being portrayed as terror organizations are only trying to defend their homeland. “Were the French who fought against Nazi Germany during WWII terrorists? How is it that their fight is considered to be a point of pride and the resistance of Hamas forces is called terrorism?”

The leader lauded Operation Al-Aqsa Storm as an offensive that rooted out years of criminal conduct by the Israeli regime. He stressed that Palestinians managed to carry out the successful operation with the bare minimum.

He also warned Islamic countries against inaction, adding that once Israel gets to crush Gaza, it will begin attacking others in the region.

Ayatollah Khamenei once again pointed out that the Israeli regime has suffered an irreparable blow. “The occupying regime is so powerless and impotent that it’s started to lie to its own people. Like how they express concern about Israeli captives but then bomb areas that could lead to the captives’ deaths,” he averted.

He highlighted the fact that the U.S., Britain, and France have stood alongside Israel and helped the regime with its genocide of Palestinian people. Ayatollah Khamenei urged Muslims around the world to acknowledge these countries’ undeniable involvement in Israeli crimes.

“Death to America is a policy”

Referring to the occasion of National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, Ayatollah Khamenei outlined the roots of Washington’s enmity with the Iranian nation.

“The occupying regime is so powerless and impotent that it’s started to lie to its own people. Like how they express concern about Israeli captives but then bomb areas that could lead to the captives’ deaths,” he averted. “Americans and those who, either naively or for other reasons, repeat their words, claim that hostilities and conspiracies of America began after the takeover of their embassy in this country, but this claim is completely false; because historical facts show that American hostility towards the Iranian people began 26 years before the takeover of the embassy, namely from the oppressive coup d'état against Dr. Mossadegh's national government on August 19, 1953,” he pointed out.



The Leader explained how documents obtained from the U.S. embassy showed that Washington had turned into the epicenter of seditions against the people of Iran, months before Iranian students took over the building. Washington was planning coups and civil war while managing a propaganda campaign against Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the disastrous effects of U.S. domination in Iran, including the establishment of the infamous SAVAK, political impotence, full dependence on Washington, and widespread discrimination, Ayatollah Khamenei noted how the Islamic Revolution did not sit well with Americans.

“Even during the peak days of the revolution, Americans were thinking of coup d'état and mass murder of the nation by sending General Huyser, but the firm determination of Imam and the perseverance of the nation thwarted this conspiracy and the American General was forced to retreat after failing in the massacre of the Iranian people, but Americans are still pursuing the same goal and action in Gaza today.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added that “Death to America” is not merely a slogan regurgitated by Iranians, rather, it is a policy that has originated from “the heart of America's endless conspiracies and hostilities towards the Iranian people over the past 7 decades”.