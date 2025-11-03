Paytakht Junior Orchestra to showcase classical masterpieces at Roudaki Hall 

TEHRAN- The Paytakht Junior Orchestra, under the guest conduction of Mahmoudreza Mirsayafi, will perform at Roudaki Hall in Tehran on November 7 and 8.

The concert will present prominent works from classical music repertoire, including Mozart’s Divertimento, Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony, and Bach’s Concerto in A Minor, featuring solo violin performance by Farnaz Daroui, ISNA reported on Monday.

The artistic director of the orchestra is Shahram Tavakoli, with Sadaf Shahabi responsible for score preparation and operational arrangements.

Mozart’s Divertimento is a charming and lively piece that exemplifies the elegance of classical chamber music. Composed in the 18th century, it features a light, playful mood with intricate melodies and harmonious interplay between instruments. This work showcases Mozart’s mastery in balancing melodic beauty with technical precision, making it a favorite among audiences and performers alike.

Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony is a vibrant and spirited work, often regarded as one of his most joyful symphonies. Composed in 1812, it is notable for its rhythmic vitality and playful character. The symphony’s lively tempos, witty motifs, and inventive orchestration reflect Beethoven’s mastery in blending classical form with expressive innovation. Its energetic movements and cheerful tone exemplify Beethoven’s ability to infuse classical structures with personal expression and optimism, making it a timeless piece of symphonic brilliance.

Bach’s Concerto in A Minor is a stunning example of Baroque instrumental mastery. It features intricate counterpoint, expressive melodies, and a lively, rhythmic energy that showcase Bach’s genius in combining technical complexity with emotional depth. The concerto highlights the solo violin’s virtuosic passages and lyrical phrases, creating a dynamic interplay with the orchestra. Its rich harmonies and spirited tempo make it a timeless piece, illustrating Bach’s exceptional skill in crafting music that is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally compelling.

