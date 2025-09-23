Araghchi holds high-level meetings on sanctions, Gaza, bilateral cooperation at UNGA

TEHRAN – ranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Over the course of the sessions, he engaged with counterparts from Finland, Sudan, Oman, Sweden, Poland, Egypt, and Cyprus, Spain, as well as a joint meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, and the EU foreign policy chief.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties, addressing regional challenges, and advancing international cooperation on pressing issues.

Iran holds joint meeting with E3 FMs and EU Policy Chief

Foreign Minister Araghchi held a joint meeting with the foreign ministers of three European countries, along with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief. The talks centered on the Iranian nuclear issue and the need to lift the unjust sanctions imposed by the West.

The meeting was held on the backdrop of renewed tensions. On Friday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have blocked the reimposition of sanctions on Iran after Britain, France, and Germany activated the so-called “snapback” mechanism, accusing Tehran of breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran dismissed the move as “illegitimate,” noting that the United States had already abandoned the accord in 2018. Iranian officials accused the European powers of siding with Washington’s sanctions instead of fulfilling their own obligations under the deal.

Iran, Finland discuss peace, security, and nuclear issues

Foreign Minister Araghchi met with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly session. The two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on pressing international issues, with a focus on peace and security.

Araghchi strongly condemned two years of genocide in Gaza and the Zionist regime’s ongoing violations of the UN Charter and human rights. He emphasized that all states bear both a legal and moral responsibility to stop the atrocities and confront Tel Aviv’s destabilizing policies in the region.

Turning to the nuclear file, Araghchi highlighted Iran’s constructive and responsible approach, cautioning against the misuse of the UN Security Council by three European powers as a tool to pressure Tehran. He underscored that such political maneuvering could have dangerous consequences for international diplomacy and stability.

Iran, Sudan call for stronger ties and Islamic unity

Araghchi also held talks in New York with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohiuddin Ahmed Salem. The two sides explored opportunities to expand bilateral ties across multiple fields, including trade, science and technology, agriculture, and mining, stressing the value of strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Khartoum.

The ministers also highlighted the need for unity among Islamic nations in the face of shared threats, particularly in countering the genocide of Palestinians and the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime. Both sides agreed that coordinated efforts were essential to defending regional stability and protecting the rights of oppressed peoples.

Salem also briefed Araghchi on the latest developments inside Sudan, outlining his government’s determination to resist insecurity and foreign interference in domestic affairs. He stressed Sudan’s commitment to pursuing peace and stability until a lasting solution is secured for the nation.

Iran, Oman stress regional cooperation and nuclear diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister met with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, in New York, discussing regional challenges and the future of bilateral relations. Both sides underlined the strength of Iran-Oman cooperation and reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue on regional and international issues.

The talks focused on the situation in occupied Palestine, where the ministers condemned ongoing crimes against Palestinians. They called for urgent international action to stop the genocide and pressed for the prosecution of Zionist regime officials in international courts.

The two ministers also addressed the Iranian nuclear issue. Araghchi urged European states to recognize Iran’s responsible stance, while warning against Western miscalculations. He stressed the necessity of lifting the unjust sanctions on Iran, cautioning that failure to meet commitments could further complicate the diplomatic process and undermine stability.