Deputy minister congratulates artisans for success at Uzbekistan handicrafts festival

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy minister for handicrafts and traditional arts congratulated Iranian artisans on Tuesday for winning top awards at an international handicrafts festival held in Kokand and Rishtan, Uzbekistan.

Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi, deputy minister of handicrafts at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said in a statement that the achievement represented an example of “effective cultural diplomacy” and a positive contribution to ties with neighboring countries.

“Iranian artisans’ outstanding success in Kokand, marked by winning top prizes, is not only an artistic accomplishment but also a significant achievement in cultural diplomacy and strengthening bonds with neighboring states, particularly Uzbekistan,” Jalali-Dehkordi said.

She praised the participation of Iranian artisans from various provinces, describing it as part of the ministry’s strategy to promote cultural assets and advance regional diplomacy.

Awards included “Best Artisan” for Ali Akbar Ramezani, “Best Female Potter” for Zahra Aslani, and “Traditional Pottery Revivalist” for Karim Haghighi-Shirdareh, CHTN reported.

“The world today looks at Iranian handicrafts with respect, and these honors are the result of the dedication and creativity of our hardworking artists,” Jalali-Dehkordi said.

The festival, held from Sept. 19 to 21 in the Uzbek cities of Kokand and Rishtan, featured participants from more than 70 countries and hundreds of international and local artists. Iran was represented by a 20-member delegation of artisans, the report said.

