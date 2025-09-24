Nuclear chief says Iranian facilities damaged in US strikes will be rebuilt

TEHRAN – Iran’s nuclear chief and Vice President, Mohammad Eslami, has said that nuclear facilities damaged during U.S. airstrikes will be fully rebuilt, stressing that Iran’s scientific and technological foundations remain strong and cannot be destroyed by foreign aggression.

In an interview with Sky News in Vienna, on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, Eslami confirmed that several sites were targeted during the unprecedented June 22 attacks but insisted that Iran’s nuclear progress remains unaffected.

“It is quite normal that during a military attack on facilities, they incur damage and the infrastructure is destroyed,” he said. “What is important is that science, know-how, technology, and industry are long-standing and deeply rooted in the history of Iran.”

On June 22, the United States carried out large-scale strikes against three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—using 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs. Satellite images released afterward showed significant destruction above ground, though experts acknowledged that facilities built deep under mountains are harder to assess for damage.

Shortly after the strikes, Iran’s Foreign Minister admitted that “excessive and serious damage” had been caused. However, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had emphasized that the attacks did not disrupt the nation’s nuclear program.

Reaffirming Iran’s right to nuclear development, Eslami dismissed Western allegations that Tehran’s uranium enrichment is aimed at weapons production. He stressed that higher enrichment levels serve peaceful needs under sanctions pressure.

“The enrichment percentage, what is presented in public opinion and in the media, is fuelled by politicians, adventurers, and our enemies,” he said. “High enrichment is not necessarily for weapons. We need it for our safety systems, sensitive measurement tools, and processes required for managing our reactors. No one is selling us these products, and we have been under sanctions for years.”

Turning to diplomacy, Eslami confirmed that Iranian officials will meet with European countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. France, Germany, and the UK have recently triggered a 30-day process to restore “snapback” sanctions unless Iran reopens full access for UN inspectors and re-engages in talks with Washington before the 2015 nuclear deal expires in October.

However, Eslami was categorical that Iran will not enter direct negotiations with the United States. “There is no need to talk to them,” he declared.

“The US government has committed great injustice to the Iranian people, inflicted heavy blows on Iran since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, and recently launched military attacks against our country,” he said. “An enemy is an enemy. While indirect talks were ongoing, they carried out military operations. They came to the negotiating table and then abandoned it, breaking their promises. The US government is full of broken promises, and no one can trust them anymore.”

Despite intensified pressure, Eslami concluded by stressing that Iran’s nuclear program will continue on its peaceful and irreversible path. “Our achievements are scientific, industrial, and deeply rooted. No military strike or political pressure can take them away.”