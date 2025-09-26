Long-lasting mulberry tree registered on Natural Heritage List

TEHRAN - Isfahan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Amir Karamzadeh gave news of the registration of the ancient mulberry tree of Sarasiab village in Badrud, Natanz county, Isfahan province, on Iran’s Natural Heritage List.

According to Mehr news agency, he said on Thursday that the ancient mulberry tree known as ‘Sardar’ , as one of the country's valuable natural heritages, was officially registered on the list of national natural monuments of Iran.

He continued that this important event, which demonstrates the importance of protecting the country's natural and historical reserves, was communicated to the governor of Isfahan in an official letter from Deputy Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Darabi.

Karamzadeh explained that this mulberry tree, which is known due to its antiquity and unique features, is a symbol of ancient nature and the regional identity of the village of Sarasiab.

He said that the registration of this natural relic on National Heritage List can be an important step toward sustainable protection of this natural treasure and preparing the necessary facilities for further introduction and research on it.

Apart from environmental values, the measure can help boost tourism in Sarasiab village and introduce natural potentials of Isfahan province, he pointed out.

It is expected that with this registration, more attention will be paid to preserving and introducing this valuable natural relic, he added.

