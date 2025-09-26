Warnings of imminent Israeli strike shadow Gaza flotilla amid pressure to reroute supplies

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy of ships carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, pressed forward Thursday despite government warnings of an imminent Israeli attack.

Organizers said drones hovered over the Omar al-Mukhtar, a vessel with a mobile medical clinic, and confirmed 12 drone strikes had already hit nine ships.

Italy condemned the strikes and dispatched a second frigate, the Fasan, to escort the convoy, joining Spain, which also deployed a naval vessel. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said the frigate was en route for possible rescue operations. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, however, called the mission “gratuitous, dangerous, irresponsible,” proposing that aid be handed to Cyprus and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem for delivery under Israeli supervision.

Organizers rejected Italian and Israeli demands to offload in Ashkelon, calling them attempts to reinforce the blockade rather than facilitate relief. “Our mission stays true to its original goal of breaking Israel’s illegal siege and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged population of Gaza,” they said.

Since Israel claimed it lifted its total blockade in May, only about 70 trucks of aid have entered Gaza daily—far below the 500–600 the UN says are needed.

The UN has already declared famine in parts of the enclave, warning of mass starvation and preventable child deaths. Flotilla organizers argue their mission is vital as Israel continues to block adequate relief.