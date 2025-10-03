Israel intercepts Polish-flagged Marinette, last vessel of Gaza-bound Sumud flotilla

The Israeli military has dismantled an entire humanitarian flotilla seeking to break its siege on war-ravaged Gaza, arresting hundreds of activists from dozens of vessels, Al Jazeera reported.

Livestream video showed Israeli forces forcing their way on board the last vessel Friday morning. The Polish-flagged Marinette, which reportedly has a crew of six, was the final boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla – once a 44-strong fleet – to be seized by Israel.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously warned the Marinette that “its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented”.

Since Wednesday, Israel’s naval forces have stopped dozens of boats carrying humanitarian supplies to Gaza and detained about 500 activists from more than 40 countries.

Israel previously accused the volunteers of trying to “breach a lawful naval blockade” – a claim that goes against international law – and said it would do whatever it takes to stop them.

Israel’s navy has intercepted each boat and detained its crew before transferring them to Israel, from where they will be deported. Several high-profile figures – including activist Greta Thunberg, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and Member of European Parliament Rima Hassan – are among those being held.

As the largest naval aid mission yet to attempt to deliver supplies to the Palestinian enclave, the flotilla has garnered global attention, and the seizure of the boats has been met with global condemnation and sparked protests worldwide.

The United Nations is yet to comment on Israel’s actions, but the UN’s special rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has described the interceptions as an “illegal abduction”.