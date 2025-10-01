Breaking the blockade: Global Sumud Flotilla’s high-stakes journey to Gaza

TEHRAN – Concerns are growing over Israel’s aggressive actions against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is approaching Gaza in a bid to break the longstanding Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.

The flotilla, a civilian initiative, comprises over 40 boats carrying more than 500 people, including parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists, such as Greta Thunberg.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, activists reported that Israeli naval forces harassed their vessels on Wednesday, flying drones and conducting a cyberattack that disabled GPS and internet systems on the Alma, one of the flotilla’s main ships. Israeli vessels approached within 5–10 meters of the boats. Activists described the maneuvers as “major intimidation” but reaffirmed their commitment to continue the mission.

Australia has expressed deep concern over the safety of its citizens aboard the flotilla. The assistant minister for foreign affairs said, “I’m deeply concerned by the alleged drone attacks on the Global Sumud Flotilla and the risks to the safety of Australians and other passengers onboard.”

Matt Thistlethwaite added, “Australia calls on all parties to respect international law and international humanitarian law, and to refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the flotilla.” Six Australian citizens are reportedly part of the mission.

Widespread support

Rima Hassan, a French-Palestinian member of the European Parliament on board the flotilla, stated that they expect to reach Gaza by Thursday despite Israeli efforts to intercept them. Hassan described each kilometer sailed as “an additional symbolic victory.”

Mathilde Panot, leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise party’s parliamentary group, emphasized the need to protect the flotilla, noting that more than 50 French participants and six parliamentarians from her party are aboard.

Meanwhile, Zehranur Aydemir, elected as Turkey’s youngest lawmaker for the ruling AK Party in 2023, expressed support on social media, stating that “the fear that the murderous Netanyahu government wants to spread through the media was not enough to stop them.” She added, “Our eyes, our ears, and our hearts are with the Sumud Flotilla sailing the Mediterranean to break down the walls of fear erected by the oppressors.”

In the United States, nearly 20 members of Congress signed a letter urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to protect the flotilla. Led by Rashida Tlaib and endorsed by figures including Ilhan Omar, Greg Casar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the letter described the flotilla’s civilians as being at serious risk. It added, “Any attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla or its civilian crew is a clear and blatant violation of international law. The United States has an obligation to protect its citizens from foreign attack.”

Israel’s threats intensify

Israel has vowed to use all means necessary to prevent the flotilla from reaching Gaza, arguing that its blockade is legal within the context of its ongoing war against Hamas. Last week, flotilla vessels were targeted by drones armed with stun grenades and irritants in international waters off Greece.

Italy and Spain have deployed naval vessels to assist the flotilla but stressed they do not intend to engage militarily. Italy urged flotilla members to consider dropping aid at a Cypriot port to avoid confrontation. The flotilla rejected this proposal, asserting: “The humanitarian demand to break the blockade cannot be walked back to port.”

Despite official warnings from the Italian government, public sentiment appears supportive. A recent poll indicated that over 60 percent of Italians back the flotilla’s humanitarian mission to Gaza. Nevertheless, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for the flotilla to stop, while Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has warned that activists could face interception and arrest in international waters.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese criticized Italy for abandoning the flotilla in a critical “danger zone” near Gaza’s coast, stating that the move “leaves Israel free to commit further violations, and carry on the genocide undisturbed.”

Global calls for protection

A view of Turkish Red Crescent providing food and medical aid to the Global Sumud Flotilla. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has demanded “absolute respect for the lives and integrity” of the flotilla’s participants, warning that any attack would constitute a “flagrant violation of international law and a crime against humanity.” Amnesty International also called on states to guarantee safe passage, citing the “persistent inaction of states in the face of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip” as the reason activists were forced to take direct action.

High-risk mission ahead

Reports from Israel’s Kan public broadcaster indicate that the Israeli military is preparing to seize the flotilla using naval commandos and warships. Sources suggest that Israel may be unable to tow all 50 vessels to shore and could sink some at sea. The military intends to detain hundreds of activists on naval ships for questioning before deporting them via Ashdod.

The flotilla has entered a high-risk zone, echoing past attempts in June and July that were blocked by Israel. Observers say the mission now tests the international community’s willingness to uphold humanitarian law and respond to the widespread famine and starvation in Gaza, which has been caused by Israel’s blockade following its war in October 2023—a conflict that has claimed more than 66,000 Palestinian lives, including hundreds from starvation.

More than a humanitarian mission, the Global Sumud Flotilla is a political statement, underscoring the urgent need for decisive international action to protect human rights and guarantee safe access to Gaza, especially as Western governments remain largely hesitant or divided.