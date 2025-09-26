Hamas rebukes PA statement to UN 

TEHRAN – Hamas says resistance is a natural right of the Palestinian people facing genocide and crimes against humanity.

The Gaza-based resistance movement made the statement in response to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s address to the UN General Assembly.

Abbas’s speech to the UN General Assembly, which he was forced to deliver via video link from Ramallah after being refused a visa by the U.S. to travel to New York, denounced Hamas.

Abbas rejected the movement’s actions on October 7, 2023, saying taking captives does “not represent the Palestinian people.” He also insisted that “Hamas will not have a role to play in governance.” The PA president went on to say that Hamas and other factions will have to hand over their weapons as part of a state-building process.

Hamas highlighted several key points:

Resistance against occupation is a national and moral responsibility, whose legitimacy stems from the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their natural right to resist occupation, a right recognized by international laws and conventions.

Hamas said the Palestinian Authority president repeats “the false narrative of the Zionist regime” by accusing the resistance of targeting civilians.

Furthermore, the movement said Abbas’s claim that Hamas will have no role in governance is a blatant violation of the Palestinian people’s fundamental right to self-determination and to choose their own leaders. Hamas said it views such statements as an unacceptable submission to foreign dictates and external agendas.

The statement reaffirmed that as long as the Israeli occupation continues there can be no compromise on the weapons of resistance.

Hamas pointed out that this is especially true when the people of Gaza are enduring a brutal genocide while armed settlers and occupying forces are committing ruthless acts of violence against civilians in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas concluded that national unity and a comprehensive resistance strategy are essential to counter the occupation regime’s goals of genocide, displacement, annexation, and the Judaization of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and al-Aqsa Mosque. It asserted that this approach is key to realizing the Palestinian aspirations for freedom, return to their homeland, and an independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

In a separate statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists (26 September), Hamas said the Israeli killing of 251 journalists in Gaza “won’t silence the truth.”

In full view of the world, the statement underlined, the regime’s offensive against Palestinian media is a “heinous crime” and a blatant violation of international laws, conventions, and norms.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have waged more indiscriminate attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, in particular northern Gaza City’s urban neighborhoods, leading to further civilian casualties. Among the dead include children seeking aid.

Residential buildings are being continuously flattened to the ground as IOF warplanes, drones, and tank fire try to pave the way for the regime’s infantry to reoccupy the city center.

Palestinian resistance groups are waging operations against the IOF ground forces, leading to more casualties among the occupation regime’s soldiers.

