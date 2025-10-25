Hamas and Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza governance to technocrats after Cairo talks

Palestinian factions meeting in Cairo announced a roadmap for Gaza that includes a ceasefire, reconstruction, and a temporary technocratic administration.

The statement, issued on Friday after consultations with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey and framed as part of the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war, described the gathering as a step toward “safeguarding the national project and restoring national unity.”

The factions pledged to uphold the ceasefire agreement, calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the lifting of the siege, the opening of all crossings, including Rafah, and the entry of humanitarian and medical aid.

They agreed to “hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a temporary Palestinian committee made up of independent technocrats,” working with Arab partners and international institutions, while an international body oversees reconstruction financing.

The statement also urged a UN resolution to authorize temporary international forces to monitor the truce.

The groups condemned the Knesset’s preliminary approval of a law applying Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank, calling it “dangerous aggression,” and praised President Trump’s decision to block it.

They reaffirmed commitment to prisoners’ rights, national unity, and the activation of the Palestine Liberation Organization to include all factions.