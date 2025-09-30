Iranian director restages Schmitt’s “Frederick” in Tehran 

TEHRAN- Iranian director Hamidreza Naimi is restaging an adaptation of the play “Frederick” by Belgian playwright Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt at Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

A cast composed of prominent actors Hamed Komeili, Atefeh Razavi, Behnam Sharafi and Bahar Nouhian is performing the play translated into Persian by Shahla Haeri.

Naimi staged “Frederick” earlier at Vahdat Hall in May and at City Theater Complex in 2023.

Schmitt's play "Frederick," originally titled "Frederick or the Crime Boulevard," intricately weaves the complexities of theater and life, exploring the fascinating world of performance, ambition, and human connection. At its center is Frederick Lemaitre, a flamboyant 19th-century actor whose charisma captivates Paris.

Renowned for his theatrical prowess and passionate portrayals of love on stage, Frederick revels in his eccentricities while shunning genuine emotional ties in his personal life.

The play delves into the intrigues surrounding the theater, highlighting the often-tumultuous relationships between actors, the ineptitude of an avaricious playwright, and the manipulative nature of a greedy manager. Within this lively backdrop, themes of happiness and the burdens that accompany the acting profession emerge, ultimately emphasizing the paradox of seeking authenticity in a world driven by illusion.

Frederick's life takes a turn when he encounters Bérénice, a mysterious woman untouched by the theatrical realm. Her presence challenges Frederick's long-held beliefs about love, prompting him to confront a pivotal choice: should he embrace the authentic feelings that Bérénice evokes, or continue the façade of fleeting romances and theatrical allure? This encounter poses profound questions about the nature of love—whether it is a constructed performance or a genuine experience—and highlights the dichotomy between the stage and reality.

As Frederick navigates these emotional complexities, the audience is invited to reflect on their own perceptions of love and the often blurry lines between truth and performance. Ultimately, "Frederick" is a poignant exploration of the intricacies of love, ambition, and the human condition within the vibrant yet precarious world of the theater.

Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt is a renowned Franco-Belgian playwright, short story writer, novelist, and film director whose works have been staged in over fifty countries.

In the 1990s, Schmitt gained rapid acclaim through plays like "Don Juan on Trial" and "The Visitor," the latter winning several prestigious awards. He has also authored notable novels, including "The Gospel According to Pilate" and "The Alternative Hypothesis."

Schmitt's diverse works explore philosophical themes and humanitarian issues, reflecting his wide-ranging literary talent.

SAB/

