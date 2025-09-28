Sistan-Baluchestan handicrafts houses to be launched across Iranian metropolises

TEHRAN—Handicrafts houses of Sistan-Baluchestan Cultural Heritage Department are to be launched in Tehran and several other Iranian metropolises, said Deputy Minister of Handicrafts Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi.

Speaking at inauguration ceremony of opening the first Sistan-Baluchestan handicrafts marketplace in Zahedan on September 28, she said: “Today, narrative is the supreme power, and the strength of Sistan-Baluchestan lies in having authentic narratives and stories, which we must do with the help of the artistic, zealous, and artisan mothers and women of the province, and bring about all-round development and progress, and introduce this vast province to the world with its authentic stories and its exquisite arts and crafts.”

She added: “Sistan-Baluchestan has so much capacity that it can also help improve the situation in Iran. Our Iran has great potentials, and this province is rich and unique in all its fields. We will spare no effort to introduce, strengthen, and promote these capacities and arts.”

Surely, cultural diplomacy and communications and collaborations with neighboring countries will be effective in this route, she said, adding: “We ask our neighboring countries, friends and brothers to accompany us and keep pace with us in strengthening this path.”

Jalali-Dehkordi emphasized: “Setting up a permanent place to introduce the magnificent works of Sistan-Baluchestan handicrafts in the capital of the country is among the demands of the director general of Sistan-Baluchestan Cultural Heritage Department and other trustees and artisans, and I promise to set up the Sistan-Baluchestan Handicrafts House not only in Tehran but also in most of the metropolises of Iran so that the neglect that has occurred in introducing this vast province can be quickly resolved and we can play our part in this issue, and in this path we will benefit from the help of all our loved ones and trustees.”

She stated: “We hope that with the efforts made in Sistan-Baluchestan Cultural Heritage Department, we will soon be able to have a comprehensive document for the development and progress of the province based on an identity-based economy that includes cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts.”

Jalali continued: “The launch and inauguration of the first Sistan-Baluchestan handicrafts market has turned the long-held dream of many artisans in the province into reality, and we intend to preserve the honor, status, and position of the artisans of the province even more than before in this permanent market, and we will also strive to realize it.”

Sistan-Baluchestan, located in southeastern Iran, is renowned for its rich and diverse cultural heritage, especially its traditional handicrafts.

One of the most notable crafts from this region is needlework, often depicting floral and geometric patterns. This craft is predominantly practiced by women and holds significant cultural importance, often passed down through generations.

KD

