Tehran inaugurating 40 tourism facilities

TEHRAN-Concurrent with Tourism Week (September 27-October 3), 43 tourism facilities including traditional hotels, hotel apartments, traditional restaurants, recreational and entertainment centers and travel agencies will be inaugurated, Ali Tolouei, the head of Tehran Cultural Heritage Department has said.

According to Mehr new agency, he pointed out that these facilities, which have been with a credit worth 5,660 billion rials ($5.66 million), have generated 382 direct jobs.

These projects have been implemented in line with the development of tourism infrastructure and responding to the growing needs of domestic and foreign tourists, he added.

He continued that the opened facilities include a traditional hotel, two hotel apartments, a recreational and entertainment center, 10 catering units, and 29 travel and tourism agencies, which can significantly increase the capacity to receive and provide standard services to the tourists.

Pointing to the importance of these projects in the economic prosperity of the capital, Tolouei said that the investment made by the private sector shows confidence in Tehran's tourism market and can help create sustainable employment, improve the level of services, and develop the urban tourism.

He announced the future plans of Tehran Cultural Heritage Department to boost tourism, adding that creating eco-tourism resorts, developing new recreational centers, and holding cultural events are among the measures on the agenda to turn Tehran into a four-season destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

Tehran is one of Iran's leading tourism destinations, and the city is home to an array of famous tourist attractions. In 2016, Tehran received 1.64 million foreign tourists. There are several artistic, historic and scientific museums in Tehran, including World Heritage Site Golestan Palace, National Museum of Iran and the Carpet Museum. There is also the Museum of Contemporary Art, which hosts works of artists such as Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso and Van Gogh.

KD

