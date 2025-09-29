Iranian House of Innovation and Technology inaugurated in Indonesia

TEHRAN –An Iranian House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) has been established in Jakarta, Indonesia, to boost economic ties between the two countries and expand the export of knowledge-based products.

Supported by the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, and the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, the center was launched in the presence of Iran's ambassador to Jakarta, Mohammad Boroujerdi, concurrent with the 37th Indonesia Hospital Expo, held from September 25 to 28, ISNA reported.

During the opening ceremony, the official expressed hope that the inauguration of the center would be a turning point in the expansion of the economic relations between the two countries, paving the way for a stronger presence of Iranian companies in Southeast Asian markets.

It will also contribute to strengthening joint efforts between Tehran and Jakarta, he added.

The center aims to facilitate the entry of Iranian firms into Indonesia’s markets and lay the ground for extensive cooperation in the fields of health and technology.

Iranian knowledge-based companies participated in business-to-business meetings and held negotiations with representatives of Indonesian organizations like the Ministry of Sport and Youth, the Association of Indonesian Private Hospitals (ARSSI), major medical equipment distributors, and local manufacturers.

These meetings were primarily aimed at exploring the potential for cooperation in production, distribution, and market development of medical equipment.

Indonesia Hospital Expo featured medical, pharmaceutical, clinical, and laboratory equipment alongside medicine, offering industry participants an opportunity to display innovations and network for potential profitable investments.

The event served as a great opportunity for Iranian knowledge-based firms and manufacturers to showcase their capabilities and products in the field.

Boosting tech ties

On the sidelines of the second Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform, May 18 to 20, an Indonesian delegation led by Brian Yuliarto, the Indonesian Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Technology, paid a visit to the technology park in University of Tehran to become more familiar with the achievements of knowledge-based companies in different sectors like engineering, medicine, biotechnology, and industry.

Yuliarto held a meeting with Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf. The officials conferred on ways to foster scientific and technological relations.

During the meeting, Yuliarto voiced Indonesia’s readiness to emulate Iran’s achievements in technology parks and implement the successful experiences of the Ministry of Science in Indonesia.

The official also announced his willingness to benefit from collaborative partnerships to conduct joint research projects in the fields of industry, medical equipment, vaccines, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology.

Referring to Indonesia’s population of more than 280 million and the country’s accomplishments in the agricultural sector, including the large-scale production of rice in the new year, the official emphasized Indonesia’s readiness to share these experiences with Iran.

Exchanging professors and post-graduate students, and paying a visit to scientific centers were among other issues discussed by the two sides.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted the capacities of the two countries in AI and proposed utilizing available data to develop a joint network for the promotion of the two countries’ technological advancement.

The official expressed readiness to expand scientific ties between the two nations, inviting Indonesia to invest in the science and technology sectors. Establishing joint technology parks as well as providing required technical consultations were also discussed.

According to the 18th edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) report, the Islamic Republic of Iran ranks second among the countries of the Central and South Asian region, unchanged over the last three years.

GII 2025 measures innovation performance across 139 economies and unveils the world’s top 100 innovation clusters. It tracks global innovation trends through investment patterns, technological progress, adoption rates, and socioeconomic impacts.

According to this year’s report, Iran ranks 70th among the 139 economies featured in the GII 2025. In 2024, the country ranked 64th among the 133 economies featured in the GII.

