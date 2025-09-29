1,320 taekwondo athletes to compete in Ambassador Cup hosted by East Azarbaijan

TEHRAN- The Taekwondo Ambassador Cup, as the first stage of the selection competitions for the under-21 team to be dispatched to the World Championships in Kenya, will be held for seven days in Tabriz city, the center of Iran’s northwestern East Azarbaijan province.

According to the Public Relations Department of Iran Taekwondo Federation, based on the announcement of the World Federation, the first edition of the World Under-21 Taekwondo Championships will be hosted by Kenya. Accordingly, the National Championships, as the first stage of the selection competitions, titled the Ambassador Cup, will be held during October 2-8, hosted by East Azarbaijan Province in Tabriz.

As reported, 630 female taekwondo athletes and 690 male taekwondo athletes have registered to participate in these competitions. The girls' competitions will be held during October 2-8, and the boys' competitions will be held during October 5-8.

Based on the planned arrangements, the aforementioned competitions have been organized with the joint cooperation of Iran Taekwondo Federation and the South Korean Embassy in Tehran, aiming to enhance the technical level of taekwondo athletes and facilitate cultural exchange between Iranian and Korean athletes.

It is worth mentioning that the Ambassador Youth Cup for the age group of 17 to 20 years will also be held, which received widespread participation from young athletes.