Bridges, blossoms, and beyond: discovering Yunnan and Chongqing

TEHRAN - It was in September that I found myself once again boarding a plane to China — my third visit to this vast country. This time, the occasion was 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, held in Yunnan Province, a land that has stood at the crossroads of civilizations for more than 2,400 years. Once a vital stop on the Southern Silk Road, Yunnan seemed the perfect choice for such a gathering. The event was graciously hosted by People’s Daily, whose warm hospitality deserves special recognition.

I had previously traveled to Guangdong and Xinjiang, but Yunnan was different. It was raw, lush, and enchanting. At times, as I wandered its landscapes, I felt as though I had been transported into the depths of the Amazon rainforest.

Kunming: gateway to the plateau

The first two days of the forum — September 16 and 17 — were filled with meetings and events in Kunming, the provincial capital. But once the sessions ended, our real journey began: a whirlwind of visits, discoveries, and encounters.

We started with Dianchi Lake, the “Sparkling Pearl of the Plateau.” Spanning 300 square kilometers, it is where city dwellers come daily to escape the noise of modern life, to embrace nature, and to breathe in tranquility. Standing at its shores, one feels both small and renewed.

There, we met a young man named Toyama, who had left behind years of success in Paris to return with his wife to rural Yunnan. In a quiet village, he now runs a modest bakery — and as he shared his story, I couldn’t help but feel that this too was a kind of homecoming: a search for meaning in simplicity.

An ocean of flowers

Perhaps the most dazzling stop in Kunming was the Flower Market and Exchange, the beating heart of China’s floral trade. Ranked second in the world, it sells over 14 billion stems each year — nearly two for every person on the planet!

Inside, the air was perfumed, the colors overwhelming. I felt like a butterfly lost in an ocean of petals. Hundreds of young traders sat behind glowing monitors, selling flowers online in real time to clients across the globe. Here, prices bloom and fade in a matter of seconds, determined through a fast-paced digital auction.

Each flower, I thought, was destined for its own story: to bring a smile to a lover, reconcile old friends, celebrate a birth, mark an achievement, or perhaps rest solemnly on a grave. Like people, flowers too carry their destinies.

Smart your future

From blossoms to engines, our journey shifted to one of China’s great industrial giants: Changan Automobile. With its motto “Smart Your Future,” Changan stands among the country’s top four carmakers, exporting vehicles to nearly 100 nations.

At the Avatar production line, robotic arms swung tirelessly, assembling sleek frames with mechanical precision. Young workers moved steadily along the line, guiding the machines. This was the only place where cameras were forbidden, perhaps to keep trade secrets safe. Yet one wall revealed the human side: covered in small handwritten notes where workers shared their thoughts and hopes with managers.

Beyond the highlights: other visits

Throughout our journey, we also visited numerous other fascinating sites — too many to detail individually, but worth listing for their significance:

Chongqing High-tech Zone, Hydropower Culture Exhibition Hall, Western Science City, Chongqing High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, Yunnan Energy Investment Group, Liquid Metal Production Area, Tongquan Wind Farm, Avatar Smart Digital Factory, the world’s largest 5G automotive factory, Xuanwei Museum, Changan Automotive Global R&D Center and Tianshu Intelligent Lab, Shizitan Hydropower Plant, Fishing village of Nylian and etc.

New friends around the world

Beyond exploring the beauty and richness of China, this trip had another tremendous advantage: I met new, professional friends from across the globe. Journalists from Africa, Europe, and several Asian countries joined us, creating opportunities for exchanges, collaborations, and friendships that I will always cherish.

Chongqing: the city of rivers

Our journey then led us to Chongqing, where we spent two days in a city that never fails to impress. With a history stretching back 3,000 years, Chongqing is cradled between the mighty Yangtze and Jialing rivers. At night, the bridges glow with spectacular light shows, luring tourists to snap photos against the illuminated skyline.

During World War II, Chongqing served as China’s wartime capital, which added to its importance. Today, like Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin, Chongqing is directly administered by the central government, a mark of its strategic stature.

Modern skyscrapers soar beside centuries-old alleys; the city thrives on contrasts. Its vast inland port hums with activity, serving as a critical hub for the Belt and Road Initiative. At night, we made our way to Liziba Monorail Station, where, to the delight of onlookers, trains pass directly through a residential building — a surreal scene that has made this station a world-famous attraction.

Persian poetry with the flavor of Chinese cuisine

Yet beyond the grand landmarks and modern marvels, what struck me most was the rhythm of everyday life. Each evening, despite exhaustion from long walks and countless visits, I ventured out. Street markets came alive at night, with groups gathering over steaming dishes and laughter echoing down the sidewalks.

In Xuanwei, I stumbled upon a wedding. The groom, smiling warmly, invited me into their photos — and to my amazement, I discovered that some of their wedding customs mirrored those in Iran.

In Kunming, a friend led me to a small halal eatery. Its owner, an elderly man named Ibrahim, spoke a little Persian and Arabic. He knew the verses of Saadi’s Gulistan and Bustan, and even Rumi’s Masnavi. There, over bowls of steaming noodles, Persian poetry mingled with Chinese hospitality.

Human connections at the heart of the Belt and Road

On September 25, my two fellow Iranians and I boarded a flight from Ürümqi, returning to Tehran with a treasure chest of memories. China, I realized, is a country that never stops surprising you.

As our plane soared above the snowcapped mountains of Xinjiang, I reflected on the Belt and Road Initiative. While its visible layers may be economic and developmental, its true foundation lies in human and cultural connections between nations. And in that mission, media has a central role — not just as a bridge of information, but as a thread weaving people and societies together.

This journey was more than a visit to China. It was a reminder that behind every city, every enterprise, and every initiative lies the essence of humanity: our shared stories, traditions, and dreams.