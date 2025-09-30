Iran commemorating National Elderly Week

TEHRAN – The National Elderly Week is being observed from September 30 to October 6 in the country, focusing on improving mental and physical health, social participation, and life quality in older adults.

Simultaneous with the International Day of Older Persons, observed on October 1, this year's theme is ‘Preserving the dignity, improving the health and quality of life of the elderly using neighborhood-oriented approaches’, IRNA reported.

Due to the rapid growth in the number of older adults in the country, Iran is expected to enter a phase of population aging between 2041 and 2046, with nearly a third of the population being aged 60 and older by 2050.

A recent report has shown that the number of Iranians aged 65 and older is currently at 7.5 million, accounting for less than 10 percent of the country’s total population.

The number of aged citizens in the country is growing by 3.62 percent, five times faster than the total population growth rate, which is 1.24 percent. For the time being, elderly women account for 52.3 percent of the total population, outnumbering men (47.7 percent).

This year, in line with the theme of the week, the programs are centered around three key areas: training and raising awareness, fostering respect and social participation, and promoting the physical, mental, and social well-being of the elderly.

Accordingly, each day of the week is assigned a specific theme.

Tuesday, September 30, ‘the elderly and social status’

Wednesday, October 1, ‘the elderly and physical health’

Thursday, October 2, ‘the elderly and mental health’

Friday, October 3, ‘the elderly and family’

Saturday, October 4, ‘the elderly and social participation’

Sunday, October 5, ‘the elderly and social support’

Monday, October 6, ‘the elderly, spirituality, and life expectancy’

holding webinars, educational workshops, developing posters, educational media, media campaigns, organizing cultural and social festivals, light physical workouts, meeting successful seniors, and offering free medical and consulting services at health stations are among the programs to be implemented during the week.

The 2025 United Nations International Day of Older Persons, observed under the theme “Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-Being and Our Rights”, highlights the transformative role older persons play in building resilient and equitable societies. Far from being passive beneficiaries, older persons are drivers of progress, contributing their knowledge and experience in areas such as health equity, financial well-being, community resilience, and human rights advocacy.

Demographic shifts make action more urgent than ever. Older persons are a rapidly growing segment of society, especially in developing countries. Policies that empower older persons, ensure equitable access to healthcare and social protection, and eliminate discrimination are essential for sustainable development in an ageing world.

By amplifying the voices of older persons and recognizing their contributions, the 2025 International Day serves as a platform for older persons to voice their aspirations, advocate for their rights, and call for policies that ensure their dignity and well-being.

Measures taken to empower older adults

The National Council of the Elderly has approved 18 strategic plans on aging to help improve the status of older adults.

These strategic plans include the development of age-friendly communities, formal and informal caregivers, neighborhood welfare programs, the bill to defend the rights of the elderly, amendment of executive regulations for organizing elderly affairs, training experts in aging, time bank, elderly data management dashboard, modern aging centers, elderly tourism, employment of the elderly, aging economy document, expansion of science and technology in aging, aging literacy, empowerment of single elderly women, long-term care insurance, and national survey.

The plans aim at boosting physical and mental health, social empowerment, improving the quality of care services, preventing harm, educating and developing culture and infrastructure, as well as enhancing the participation of older people.

Moreover, 16 cities in the country have so far taken necessary measures to develop age-friendly communities.

These cities are located in Tehran, Gilan, Yazd, Isfahan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Lorestan, Hamedan, Khuzestan, and Bushehr provinces.

The age-friendly environment has eight main domains, including transportation, social participation, civic participation, and employment, respect and social inclusion, housing, communication, and information.

