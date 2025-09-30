Iran to mark first anniversary of UNESCO listing of Mehregan festival with symposium

TEHRAN – The Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism in Tehran is set to host a gathering to mark the first anniversary of the inscription of the Celebration of Mehregan, an ancient autumn festival, on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Maryam Dara, a faculty member of the institute, along with Tara Pourvala and Babak Salamati, are scheduled to speak at the event, the institute said on Monday.

Mehregan, also known as the Festival of Mehr, is one of Iran’s traditional celebrations linked to the autumn equinox. The festival, regarded as the second most significant after Nowruz, is associated with thanksgiving for harvests and the equal length of day and night at the start of autumn.

The celebration, which usually extends over several days, has roots in the Zoroastrian tradition. It is named after Mehr, the deity representing friendship, peace and solidarity.

In 2024, the festival was inscribed jointly by Iran and Tajikistan on UNESCO’s heritage list during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Paraguay.

In Iran, Mehrgan is celebrated primarily within Zoroastrian communities, as well as in rural Muslim ceremonies. The festival involves diverse rituals, including the recitation of Zoroastrian sacred texts, the setting of a traditional tablecloth adorned with seasonal foods, and the preparation of special dishes. Music, local wrestling, and communal feasts are integral parts of the celebrations. In urban centers, the festival is less common but remains significant in specific regions such as northern Iran and among Zoroastrian communities in provinces like Yazd, Fars, and Tehran.

In Tajikistan, Mehrgan is celebrated as a post-harvest Thanksgiving festival, emphasizing shared customs such as feasting, music, and community gatherings. Farmers and gardeners are key participants, reflecting the festival’s agrarian roots. The event is also an important occasion for social cohesion, bringing together people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds to foster mutual respect and solidarity.

AM