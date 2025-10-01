Vintage car show held at Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex

TEHRAN – A show of vintage cars was staged at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran to showcase tourism potential and encourage cultural and social engagement, organizers said on Tuesday.

According to IRIB, the event was held in conjunction with the celebration of Tourism Week, in cooperation and partnership with the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex and Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI).

This tourism tour was attended by TACI Head Mohammad-Hossein Soufi and Manager of Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex Shahroud Amir-Entekhabi with participation of 31 Volkswagen vintages cars.

Each of the cars had been decorated with the name of a province in Iran during the event.

As part of contemporary industrial and cultural heritage, classic cars are a reflection of the history of the automotive industry and lifestyle evolution in different periods.

In addition to their artistic and aesthetic aspects, the preservation and introduction of these cars provide an opportunity to preserve and transmit part of the historical and nostalgic identity of society to future generations.

KD

