LONDON – The sanctions that had been lifted against Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal, were snapped back against Iran at midnight on September 26. The sanctions are meant to apply strong pressure against the Islamic Republic.

These sanctions were activated by the European trio (E3) before the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was to expire on October 18, 2025. But since 2015, even stronger sanctions have been imposed. The U.S. has enforced a blockade on Iran and also on countries and companies that deal with Iran.

European countries like Britain, France, and Germany have less power than the U.S. when it comes to pressuring companies. Going back to snapback sanctions shows weakness. However, they will not affect Iran’s nuclear program.

The joint Israel-U.S. 12-day war against Iran in June did not lead to any changes in Iran’s position. Iran has a legal right to a peaceful nuclear program, as guaranteed by international law and treaties, including the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Iran was committed to the 2015 nuclear deal, but the West—especially the U.S.—broke it. The U.S. was the first to walk away from the JCPOA.

Iran is still part of the IAEA and is still negotiating. But these talks are now part of a long and tiring struggle that can’t go on forever. The West, led by the U.S., makes the decisions. Europe only follows America's lead. If the U.S. is harsh, Europe is harsh. If the U.S. is flexible, Europe follows. Europe has no real independence in these matters.

The Iranian leadership has always had a clear vision: talks with the U.S. are pointless. They are not real negotiations as they are a means of subjugation, with their results predetermined. The goal is to impose these results and force Iran to give up its nuclear program. They also do not recognize the rights of the negotiating party, which is Iran. America, in particular, does not adhere to the results of agreements and can abandon them at any moment. Negotiations have also proven to be used as a deception, preparing for an attack.

What the West truly wants to stop is Iran’s growing power, its missiles, and its influence in the region. The U.S. wants to keep its control and power, especially in West Asia. Iran’s resistance to this is based on its identity as an Islamic Republic. If Iran abandons this, that would mean it has abandoned the very foundation of its existence as an Islamic Republic, which embodies a comprehensive liberationist vision for itself, the region, and even for a new global system.

The West tried war for 12 days, but they saw that defeating or controlling Iran wasn’t possible. They also realized that such a war would hurt U.S. interests, especially Israel. So, they are unlikely to try war again—unless they want to take the huge risk of using banned weapons like nuclear arms, hoping that would force Iran to give up.

If that doesn’t happen, all current actions are just ways to apply pressure. Eventually, the West will have to accept that Iran’s progress in nuclear technology cannot be stopped and Iran is an influential reality that must be acknowledged.