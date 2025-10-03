Iran participating in Baku International Book Fair

TEHRAN – The 11th Baku International Book Fair is underway in the Azeri capital under the theme “Techno-Human: Yesterday’s Dream, Today’s Reality”.

Iran’s Book and Literature House is participating in the event, representing the country’s publishing industry at the Baku Expo Center.

Around 400 titles in classical and contemporary literature, children’s books, Iranology, Persian language education, scientific works, history, and culture are on display at the Iran pavilion, where the Tehran International Book Fair, the Iran Book Grant Scheme, and the World Award for Book of the Year are also introduced.

These efforts serve to promote the Persian language, encourage international translation and copyright partnerships, and boost Iran’s role in cultural diplomacy and literary exchange.

Notable Iranian publishers such as Candle and Fog, Nimaj, and the Seljuk Literary Agency are also present at Iran’s pavilion. They also engage in professional meetings and workshops to share experiences with international publishers, translators, and literature enthusiasts.

The Iranian delegation hosts several specialized and cultural panels, focusing on topics such as translating Persian literature into foreign languages, showcasing Iran’s publishing capacities, the role of technology in promoting reading habits, and strengthening cultural cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan.

These sessions aim to enhance dialogue and collaboration between publishers, translators, and authors from participating countries.

This year’s fair hosts 41 foreign institutions from 18 countries and over 100 local publishers, with Qatar as the guest of honor.

Over the exhibition’s 7 days, over 220 events are scheduled in presentation zones, stands, and conference rooms, including master classes, book presentations on topical issues like inclusion, book signings, conferences, and cooperation platforms for the book industry.

The fair will also feature a dedicated “Children's World” with storytimes and performances, offering reading opportunities for every member of the family.

This year’s edition of the Baku International Book Fair started on October 1 and will end on October 6.

