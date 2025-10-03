French opposition leader urges Macron to expel Israeli envoy

Mathilde Panot, deputy leader of the France Unbowed party, has urged the French president to expel Israel’s ambassador to Paris, Joshua Zarka, following Israel’s seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla, Al Jazeera reported.

Panot, speaking on French RTL Radio, said: “This morning, I officially request the president [Emmanuel Macron] to expel Israel’s ambassador to France.

“It is unacceptable that a representative of a state that has illegally hijacked a legitimate mission to break the blockade three times is allowed to remain in our territory any longer.”

Diplomatic relations with Israel should be severed, Panot said, expressing her satisfaction with Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s decision to expel Israel’s diplomats from his country.