Pep Guardiola condemns 'live genocide' in Gaza, calls for global mobilization

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a "genocide in real time," urging global mobilization to pressure governments into action.

"We are witnessing a live, ongoing genocide in which thousands of children have already died and others may still perish," Guardiola said in a video released Sunday.

"The Gaza Strip is devastated, and masses of people wander without direction, without food, drinking water, or medicines".

He called on a "cyber-urbanized society" to save lives and demand intervention, voicing support for a major demonstration in Barcelona on Saturday.

Since October 2023, Israel’s assault has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and injured over 169,000, with countless others still trapped under rubble.

The situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with famine declared in northern areas and the healthcare system on the brink of collapse.