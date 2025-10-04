Iran among top 10 countries marking space week

TEHRAN – Iran is among the top ten countries in terms of the diversity of programs that are held to mark World Space Week, an official with the Iranian Space Agency has said.

"Last year, Iran was ranked third. This success was achieved in cooperation with research centers, institutes, and knowledge-based centers that helped record the events," ISNA quoted Morteza Nik-khoo, as saying.

Observed from October 4 to 10, the week helps build up the workforce of tomorrow by inspiring students; demonstrates visible public support for the space program; educates the public about space activities; and fosters international cooperation in space outreach and education.

The most important goals of World Space Week are to educate people worldwide about the benefits of space exploitation, promote the use of space for sustainable economic development, attract public support for space programs, and encourage children to learn science, he noted.

Other goals of World Space Week include fostering the establishment of space-related institutions in different parts of the world and strengthening international cooperation in the field, which has always been at the forefront of the Iranian Space Organization’s programs.

Each year, a theme is selected by the World Space Week Association Board of Directors in close coordination with the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs. The theme provides broad guidance to World Space Week participants on the content of their programmes. The theme is selected to increase the impact of World Space Week further on all of humanity by using a uniform theme globally.

For World Space Week 2025, the chosen theme is ‘Living in Space’. This theme explores humanity’s journey toward making space a habitat, emphasizing the innovative technologies, challenges, and collaborative efforts that make this vision a reality.

Event organizers worldwide are encouraged to integrate the theme ‘Living in Space’ into their World Space Week events. Activities range from educational workshops and interactive sessions to panel discussions and collaborative projects, all aimed at fostering innovative environmental solutions.

The United Nations General Assembly declared in 1999 that World Space Week will be held each year from October 4-10. These dates commemorate two events. October 4, 1957: Launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, thus opening the way for space exploration

October 10, 1967: The signing of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies.

The Iranian Space Agency is celebrating the event to raise public awareness by holding various scientific and educational programs for different age groups. It has named the days of the week as follows.

Saturday, October 4, ‘Living in Space’

Sunday, October 5, ‘Space habitats, engineering and design’

Monday, October 6, ‘Space climate and Space radiation’

Tuesday, October 7, ‘The Moon, a space travel station’

Wednesday, October 8, ‘Space agriculture and mining’

Thursday, October 9, ‘Life support systems in space station’

Friday, October 10, ‘Space medicine and human physiology’

Last year, Isfahan, Yazd, Fars, Khorasan Razavi, and East Azarbaijan provinces, as well as the Iranian Space Agency, the Iranian Space Research Institute, specialized space companies, universities, private institutions, training, research centers, private companies, and knowledge-based centers, had the highest contribution in holding the programs.

Sky observation and distribution of books and educational products in deprived areas, which began yesterday, space and astronomy education in simple language for children are part of the programs this year.

Holding special live sky observation, and educational programs for students across the country, organizing special students’ meetings are among other parts of World Space Week in the country.

These programs will run till the end of the first month of autumn, October 22, in Iran.

