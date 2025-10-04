Isfahan children’s film festival opens with tribute to martyrs, Gaza children  

TEHRAN- The 37th edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened on Friday in Isfahan with a heartfelt ceremony, paying tribute to the martyrs of the 12-day war, the fallen heroes of Iran’s sacred defense, and innocent children of Gaza.

The ceremony was attended by a number of cultural officials, artists, municipal officials, festival organizers, young journalists, and students, Mehr reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hamed Jafari, the festival’s secretary, emphasized the significance of renewing commitment to the values upheld by Iran’s martyrs. “Today, we gather to reaffirm our pledge to the principles of sacrifice, freedom, and hope—values that our martyrs believed in and fought for,” he said. “This festival is a sanctuary of dreams and creativity for children. It is a platform for showcasing hope and heroism among the younger generation, our future builders.”

Jafari highlighted the tragic toll of the 12-day war that claimed the lives of 47 Iranian children. From infants like Rayan, just two months old, to students who have become martyrs, their innocent lives serve as a stark reminder of the devastating human cost of war. “This festival is more than a celebration of art; it carries a message to the world,” he added. “Despite grief, we stand resilient. Despite sorrow, we remain steadfast. We pledge, in the name of our pure-blooded martyrs’ children, to forge a brighter future—an Iran filled with love, hope, and enthusiasm for today’s and tomorrow’s children.”

He underscored the importance of the festival as a guardian of childhood dreams, a beacon of hope, and a symbol of Iran’s cultural resilience. “We solemnly honor this sacred promise,” he affirmed.

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi also sent a message to the festival, emphasizing the festival’s cultural significance amid the memories of recent sacrifices. Salehi highlighted that the event reflects Iran’s unwavering commitment to preserving its cultural identity and investing in its future—its children. He noted that the festival, held during a time of national mourning, serves as a reminder that arts and culture are vital tools for building hope and unity.

“In the face of sorrow and hardship, hope remains alive in Iran’s young hearts,” Salehi wrote. “The cinema of children and youth is a universal language that fosters understanding, peace, and brotherhood. It crosses borders and unites nations. This festival plays a crucial role in strengthening Iran’s cultural presence globally and nurturing generations that cherish peace, resilience, and creativity.”

Moreover, the event featured a bilingual opening statement read by young journalists, emphasizing Iran’s cultural grandeur and the festival’s role in nurturing dreams. The statement read: “Iran, this ancient land of culture and history, has once again become a hub of happiness, hope, and art. Naqsh-e Jahan Square, with its unmatched beauty, transforms into a stage for children’s laughter and endless enthusiasm—manifesting dreams born from small hearts but with grand ideas.”

As the festival continues, organizers aim to promote messages of hope, resilience, and cultural pride through a variety of films and cultural exchanges. The event underscores that despite the tragic toll of war and sacrifice; the future remains bright in the dreams and hopes of Iran’s youth.

The 37th edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth will run until October 8 and will feature three main sections: a national competition including feature films, shorts, and animation; an international competition showcasing films produced after 2024 from around the world; and a special section dedicated to themes such as children affected by war, specifically focusing on Israel’s attack on Iranian soil as well as Gaza and other regions, and the Asian Films Award.

