17 buildings registered in list of monuments of historical and cultural value in Mazandaran

TEHRAN -A total of 17 historical monuments were registered on the list of valuable historical and cultural monuments of Mazandaran province, director-general of Mazandaran Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department has said.

Hossein Izadi added that they include a municipality building and a bathhouse in Amol, a research garden and Armenian cemetery in Ramsar, a mosque in Alasht, a cinema in Savadkuh, a canning factory in Qaem Shahr, and a local palace in Noor.

Izadi explained that the aforementioned monuments are under the protection and supervision of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, and any interference, seizure, or action that leads to their destruction or change of identity is considered a crime in accordance with Articles 558 to 569 of Book V of the Islamic Penal Code, and the perpetrator will be subject to legal penalties.

He stated that the restoration and reconstruction of the monument is possible only with the approval and supervision of the Cultural Heritage Ministry, adding that the registration of historical monuments is carried out in order to identify, document and protect the cultural heritage of a country.

This process will lead to preserving the national identity , transferring culture to the future generations and attracting the tourists, he said, adding that the registered monuments will be protected from destruction or uncoordinated changes and acquire legal significance.

Mazandaran, a major tourism hub on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea, is known for its natural beauty and hospitality infrastructure. The picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic holidaymakers. Its varied nature features plains, prairies, forests, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand, one of the highest peaks and volcanos in Asia.

KD

