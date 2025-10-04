6 Israeli-linked terrorists executed in Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Judiciary has announced that 6 members of a secessionist terrorist group affiliated with the Israeli regime, who had confessed to masterminding and carrying out several bloody operations, namely the killing of four security forces and bombing in the city of Khorramshahr, have been executed.

The death sentences were carried out early Saturday, October 4, 2025 after the cases went through all legal proceedings and the country’s Supreme Court upheld the ruling.

The terrorists had conducted a series of armed operations and bombings, jeopardizing the security of Khuzestan Province.

They had confessed to having carried out and orchestrating acts of sabotage.

They had ties to the Tel Aviv regime and were backed by foreign adversary elements.

The Judiciary said that they directly participated in the assassination of police and security officers and confessed to planning and carrying out numerous sabotage operations, including manufacturing and planting bombs, bombing a Khorramshahr gas station, launching armed attacks on banks, lobbing grenades at a military center, and shooting at mosques.

Saman Mohammadi Khiyareh, a member of a Takfiri terrorist group convicted of assassinating Sunni cleric Mamosta Mohammad Sheikh-ol-Islam in 2009, was also executed on Friday.

According to the Judiciary, Khiyareh was found guilty of planning and leading the operation that resulted in the assassination of Sheikh-ol-Islam.

The cleric was shot dead on September 17, 2009, outside a Mosque in Sanandaj, immediately after leading the Maghrib and Isha evening prayers.

Khiyareh’s conviction also included a terrorist attack on the Sanandaj Police Headquarters, an armed robbery of a gold shop in Hamedan, and a carjacking that resulted in the murder of the driver.

Further charges included shooting at civilians and leading an armed assault on a police station in Sanandaj, an attack which resulted in the death of a soldier.

According to reports, Khiyareh went into hiding following the collapse of his terrorist network, moving between several cities, including Baneh, Bukan, and Hashtgerd County in Alborz Province.

He was ultimately arrested on December 29, 2013, through a coordinated intelligence and operational effort by security forces.