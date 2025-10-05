Over 280 domestically manufactured, rebuilt rail units added to national fleet

TEHRAN – Iran inaugurated 17 rail infrastructure projects and added 283 domestically manufactured and rebuilt rolling stock units to its railway fleet in a ceremony held via video conference with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Transport Minister Farzaneh Sadegh.

The projects, valued at 90 trillion rials (about $180 million), were unveiled in the presence of the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and industry operators.

The new additions include 224 freight wagons built domestically, 14 new and rebuilt locomotives, and 45 new and rebuilt passenger coaches.

Infrastructure projects inaugurated at the same ceremony include the construction of 50 kilometers of double track on the Bafq–Zarrin Shahr line in central Iran, track and turnout rehabilitation on the Karun–Miandasht block in the south, and upgrades to signaling systems at several stations, including Rahgard in the Arak region.

Other initiatives involved fitting shunting locomotives with video monitoring systems, building a spur line for Shirin Asal Company in East Azarbaijan, and expanding capacity at Nezamieh station in Khuzestan Province.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with a broader set of Ministry of Transport inaugurations commemorating Iranian casualties of the recent 12-day Israeli attack. In total, the ministry inaugurated 57,226 housing units and 202 transport, urban development, and meteorology projects worth 1.640 quadrillion rials ($32.8 billion) and $125 million.

EF/MA