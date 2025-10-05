Ben-Gvir ‘proudly’ defends Sumud detainee mistreatment as Greta Thunberg reports abuse

Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, openly defended the mistreatment of activists detained during the interception of the Global Sumud flotilla, declaring on Sunday: “I am proud that the flotilla activists are being treated as terrorists.”

His remarks came as multiple accounts emerged alleging humiliation, deprivation, and physical abuse of those on board — including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Swedish officials said Thunberg reported dehydration, rashes, and “harsh treatment” after being taken into custody. “She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food,” Swedish embassy correspondence quoted by the Guardian stated.

Several deported activists and journalists corroborated the allegations, describing Thunberg being dragged, wrapped in an Israeli flag, and forced to pose for photographs. These accounts have circulated since dozens of detainees were returned to Turkey and other countries.

Roughly 400–450 people aboard some 40 vessels were intercepted. Many were processed at Ashdod before being transferred to Ketziot (Ansar III) prison in the Negev as deportation procedures began.

Legal teams and organizations, including Adalah, reported systematic violations: detainees denied prompt access to lawyers, medication, water, and adequate sanitation, and subjected to prolonged restraints. Rights groups argue such practices breach international law.

The Israeli raid on the flotilla and reported conditions raise clear legal questions under UNCLOS, the ICCPR, and the Fourth Geneva Convention.