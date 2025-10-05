After Sumud, ‘Conscience’ aims to renew flotilla effort

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition launched the Ship of Conscience alongside the “Thousand Madleens to Gaza” initiative, carrying 92 personnel from 26 nations — doctors, journalists, human rights defenders — in a bold challenge to Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

The mission sets off just days after Israel intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, seizing 42 vessels and detaining more than 450 activists, including Greta Thunberg.

Activists report Sunday an Israeli military jet made low flyovers over Conscience north of Alexandria, a show of force they branded as intimidation. They say they remain undeterred.

The Conscience had previously been struck by a drone in May off Malta, an attack that left scars on its hull and crew.

Onboard medics now declare readiness to treat Gaza’s wounded if access is granted, while reporters intend to pierce the siege’s information blackout.

Organizers insist the mission is legal, nonviolent, and urgent: to open a maritime corridor, bring critical supplies, and expose Israel’s assault on Gaza’s shattered health system.

Emblazoned with tatreez embroidery, the ship’s sails carry a message: resistance is cultural as well as political. In confronting Israel’s “suffocating siege,” the flotilla stakes itself as a living symbol of global solidarity with Gaza’s besieged people.