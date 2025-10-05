Iran to take part in FITUR 2026 in Spain

TEHRAN - The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on behalf of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, will hold the national pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the international tourism exhibition FITUR 2026 in Spain.

According to IRNA, FITUR will be held from January 21 to 25, 2026, for five days at the permanent venue of the Madrid International Exhibitions and is considered a valuable opportunity to introduce Iran's tourism capabilities, potentials and products in one of the most important global events in this industry.

Activists from private and public sectors in the tourism, hospitality and related industries fields can register to participate in this exhibition until November 3.

All applicants, including travel agencies, hotels, airlines, associations and other related sectors, are invited to register to attend and participate in this exhibition.

The FITUR international tourism exhibition is one of the most prestigious specialized events in the world in the field of travel and tourism, and Iran's active presence in this event is a valuable opportunity to develop international interactions, attract tourists, and introduce its cultural and historical potentials.

