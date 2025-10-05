Remains of 46 Iran-Iraq war martyrs returned home through Shalamcheh border

TEHRAN – The remains of 46 martyrs from Iran’s eight-year Sacred Defense were brought back to the country on Sunday through the Shalamcheh border crossing in Khuzestan Province, where a large crowd gathered to honor their return.

The solemn ceremony was attended by local residents, military units stationed in the area, and Sunni citizens, who participated on behalf of the Iranian nation to pay tribute to the fallen heroes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier General Mohammad Baqerzadeh, commander of the Missing in Action Search Committee of the Armed Forces General Staff, praised the martyrs’ sacrifices, saying they “brought honor to the nation, never bowed to the enemy, and now return home more dignified than ever.”

The war began on September 22, 1980, with Ba'athist Iraq’s invasion of Iran. Fighting continued throughout the eight-year war, with major operations occurring between 1980 and 1982, and sporadic engagements persisting until the ceasefire in August 1988.

According to official figures, between 200,000 – 300,000 Iranians were martyred during the eight-year war imposed on Iran, including 10,196 civilians who were killed in air and missile attacks on Iranian cities. The highest number of martyrs came from Isfahan Province, Tehran, and Khorasan Razavi.